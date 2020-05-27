RV Education 101: RV Buying Tip: Don’t buy a yard ornament

By Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

If you buy an RV and don’t have any money left in your budget to use and enjoy the RV, it is nothing more than a large lawn ornament sitting next to your house.

The price you pay for the RV, the interest rate and term of the loan determine what your monthly payment is. The longer the term of the loan is the lower the payment is, but you need to be comfortable with making this payment over the entire life of the RV loan.

You also need to consider other expenses, like maintenance, storage and campground fees.

ONLINE VIDEO TRAINING COURSES BY MARK POLK

• How to Buy the Right RV and Save Thousands.

Mark Polk’s tech tips are posted every Saturday in the RV Travel Newsletter and every Wednesday on the RV Daily Tips Newsletter.

##RVT950