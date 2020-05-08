RV Education 101: RV Buying Tips: Don’t be in a rush

By Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

My number one tip when buying an RV is to avoid a hasty buying decision. What I mean is, purchasing an RV without doing any research. It’s easy to get caught up in the moment. Lots of folks purchase RVs at RV shows, where the excitement level is high, only to discover later it is the wrong type, too big, too small, or too expensive.

Regardless of the circumstances, a hasty buying decision can be a costly mistake. You can do a great deal of research on the Internet prior to buying an RV. Think about how you plan to use the RV. Look at all the different types, sizes and floor-plans available, and consider your budget.

You will be glad you did your homework when you bring the right RV home the first time.

