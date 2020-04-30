RV Shrink: To wear a mask or not to wear a mask …

Dear RV Shrink:

We live in an RV resort with a very large and very active community. It is one of the reasons we bought a lot in this particular park. Since COVID-19, there has been a lot of discussion on how we should handle it as a community.

It was finally decided that to enter the community center, laundry facility or workshop area, a face mask is required. We thought that was a great idea, but we have other members that refuse. They are very vocal about having their rights abused. Whatever happened to common sense, common community and common decency? One member showed up at a board meeting with his pistol strapped to his belt and insisted the rule was an infringement of his Second Amendment rights.

This whole ordeal has actually opened up our eyes as to who we are sharing our community with. I guess it takes a disaster to discover the strengths and weaknesses of your community leaders, members and even friends.

I think I already know what you are going to say: “That’s why we live on wheels.” Problem is, we really like this park in normal times. Should we cut and run, sell and sail? —Sad in South Texas

Dear Sad:

You are just a microcosm of the whole country. You can run but you cannot hide. The whole mask issue has been a farce from the beginning of this pandemic crisis. First the peasants were told masks were ineffective. This was because the Kingdom had no masks, not even enough for first responders. After a month or so of viral spread, mask supplies became more available and it was suddenly determined they were vital to slowing the spread.

I keep going back to making your own choices. Use your head – that common sense you are asking about. You don’t need the government to convince you to protect yourself.

There is no clear evidence that a seat belt will save my life if I’m involved in a car accident, but it is a guarantee that if I get pulled over in my home state of Michigan, without one buckled around me, I will get a $90 ticket. There will not be a majority of mask-wearing until there is major enforcement, which isn’t going to happen. Common sense tells me that if a mask knocked down even a small percentage of the spread it would save thousands of lives. I can’t make others wear a mask, but I will do my part, and you can make that same decision. As N95 masks become available, I will bump up to those.

I have actually read the Second Amendment and I know it says we have a right to Arm Bears, and I have always been in favor of that. I’ve always thought that would make bear hunting so much more interesting. I just read it again and I can’t find any reference to masks. Could be your neighbor is misinformed. There seems to be a lot of that going around lately.

It’s your call on selling and looking for another park, but remember, the grass always looks greener on the other side of the fence. If your park cannot enforce masks, or social distancing, or any other precautions you think are important, don’t participate. We are now moving into the crapshoot phase of the pandemic. There are leaders, like the mayor of Vegas that thinks certain populations should be control groups. She represents a gambling mecca and seems to be willing to roll the dice.

Let me repeat what I said two weeks ago: “The best way you can protect yourself is to become RV hermits until this whole mess blows over. If you get bored, consider the alternative. It is much better to be a social misfit than a statistic.”

I am sure I will get another batch of comment-commentary accusing me of suggesting the government can’t find their rear bumper with both hands, but my real point here is not about my opinion or yours. We are all adults, supposedly able to make our own decisions. We don’t need a bunch of talking heads to tell us what to do. When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Now is the time to discover how tough you are. Good luck.

—Keep Smilin’, Richard Mallery a.k.a. Dr. R.V. Shrink

