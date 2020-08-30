RV Electricity – How to use a neutral bonding plug on a companion generator

Q&A’s from my RVelectricity group:

Q: Hi Mike,

I want to thank you for your generosity in sharing your knowledge for the RV community. I have no doubt you have saved many of us countless hours, frustration and injury with your willingness to share information.



I have a Honda EU2000i generator that has two plugs, one 20-amp Edison style plug, and one three-prong twist 30-amp plug. The latter I use to plug my RV’s 30-amp service. If I plug a homemade G-N plug into the 20-amp, that outlet is no longer available for use and I would like to use it while the trailer is plugged into the other.

My question is if it is acceptable to plug a three-outlet adapter in the 20-amp outlet and then plug the G-N plug into one of the three outlets of the adapter so that I still have the use of the other two outlets on the outlet adapter? Will that work and will it still provide G-N bonding for the 30-amp outlet?



I couldn’t find the answer to my question in the Q&A above and I’m sorry if this is a basic question, but then I only have a basic understanding of these matters.



Thanks so much! — Gary Peterson

A: Dear Gary,

Yes, what you propose will certainly work. I’m going to include a few pictures so everyone else can play along.

Here’s what a Honda “Companion” generator control panel looks like. It includes a 30-amp twist-lock outlet as well as a standard 20-amp Edison outlet. The reason for the 30-amp outlet is you can plug two Honda generators together with a parallel kit and this “Companion” generator can be directly connected to your 30-amp shore power plug via the proper dogbone adapter.

But, as you note, if you also want to install a Neutral-Ground bonding plug in your only available 20-amp outlet, you don’t have any more outlets available on the generator. But not to worry, since your solution should work perfectly to bond the generator neutral while providing a convenience outlet. But as I’m sure you’re aware, you’re still limited to a total of 2200 watts of combined power between the two outlets. Just make sure there’s enough clearance between your 3-way adapter plug and the 30-amp twist-lock outlet.

Finally, for those of you not familiar with it, here’s the generator neutral bonding plug I designed 10 years ago. Its only job is to provide a neutral-ground bond on a portable generator with a floating neutral. That’s what allows an EMS/Advanced surge protector and some high-end RV appliances (some refrigerators) which monitor open grounds to work properly. You can buy one on Amazon HERE.

—Mike

