RVelectricity – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): Mike gets “So kool” with an O2COOL personal fan

Welcome to my J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session, a weekly column where I answer your basic electrical questions. If you’re a newbie who’s never plugged in a shore power cord (or ask – what’s a shore power cord?), or wonder why your daughter’s hair dryer keeps tripping the circuit breaker, this column is for you. Send your questions to Mike Sokol at mike (at) noshockzone.org with the subject line – JAM. Today I talk about a nifty little rechargeable personal fan.



Dear Mike,

I really liked that Embr Wave watch you wrote about last week for your wife’s hot flashes, but at $300 it’s out of my price range. Do you know of a more affordable solution? —Rita

Dear Rita,

To review, here’s what I published about the Embr Wave last week.

Yes, it works great. And yes, it’s expensive. But here’s another possible solution that’s quite inexpensive and shareable. Yes, you can get a pair of them (or more) in contrasting colors.

The Necklace Fan

I bought two of these fans for my wife, Linda, and myself last year, and they’ve been great. The 02COOL Necklace Fan has a built-in lithium battery that runs for up to 12 hours. It can be recharged with a standard USB cable and power supply.

Note that the stream of air blows straight up, so your face gets a windy breeze with both of your hands still free. It has three speed settings from gentle to a significant breeze. And it’s really very quiet, so you won’t bother anyone else in the room.

Linda uses her O2COOL fan while working in the garden, walking when the weather isn’t cool, or even in church when the air conditioning isn’t on. What’s not to like?

How much does it cost?

That’s the best part. You can buy a pair of these O2COOL fans on Amazon for less than $40. In fact, I had to buy extra for Linda to give to her sister and a friend as birthday gifts. So be prepared for your friends to ask where you got it.

The following ad was auto-inserted by Google

Keep Cool… O2 Cool!

Looks like this is going to be a hot summer, so remember to hydrate and keep out of the sun as much as possible. And any kind of fan will help keep you cool, as well. You can find the O2COOL personal fans on Amazon HERE. Just note that there’s a version that requires 2 AA batteries, and you want the rechargeable version.

OK, everyone. Remember that electricity is a useful and powerful force, so we all need to pay attention to safety precautions while using it.

Let’s play safe out there….

Send your questions to me at my new RVelectricity forum here.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.



You don’t want to miss Mike’s webcasts on his YouTube channel.



For information on how to support RVelectricity and No~Shock~Zone articles, seminars and videos, please click the I Like Mike Campaign

##RVDT1876;##RVT1056