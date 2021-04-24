RVelectricity – No-cut SoftStartRV installation (with video)

By Mike Sokol

Dear Readers,

Just a few weeks ago Danny Rahner from SoftStartRV and I did an Ask the Expert webcast on his new no-cut installation procedure for the SoftStartRV controller. So, by request, this article and companion video will show how it works in more detail. It’s even simpler to do than before, and only requires you pick up a pack of quick-disconnect connectors from Lowe’s (or wherever).

Extra parts needed

The only extra parts you’ll need to do this super-simple SoftStartRV installation is a pack of 10-12 gauge Quick Disconnect Connectors from any big-box store. I picked a 16-pack for less than $4 from Lowe’s. You’ll also want a basic crimping tool, if possible, but you can do this with regular pliers if that’s all you have available.

Also remember to turn off all electric power when working on an RV electrical system. That includes unplugging from shore power, turning off the inverter, and not running your generator.

Show me the pictures

Here’s a graphic of the prep and install diagram for my Dometic Penguin II air conditioner. You’ll want to get the exact version of this diagram for your particular brand and model RV air conditioner.

If one doesn’t already exist, Danny from SoftStartRV will be glad to draw one up and email it to you at no charge. How’s that for great customer service?!

Step-by-step, inch-by-inch…

And here are the step-by-step instructions on how to do the SoftStartRV installation. You’ll want to read this over before you climb up on your RV roof.

Safety first

Remember, you’ll be up on the roof of your RV doing this, so please be careful not to fall off the roof. Make sure all power is off before you remove the shroud of your air conditioner, and never work alone in case something goes wrong. But I think that most RVers who are handy with a pair of pliers and a screwdriver should be able to do this installation themselves. But if you’re not comfortable getting up on the roof of your RV, please get someone to do this for you.

Is there a video of how to do this?

Sure is… Here’s me doing the install on a typical RV air conditioner (a Dometic Penguin II). Your own SoftStartRV installation will be a little different, but the principles are still the same.

Just click on the screen shot or HERE and you’ll be able to watch me do a SoftStartRV no-cut installation step-by-step.

If you have any specific questions about installing a SoftStartRV unit on your own RV air conditioner, please contact Danny from SoftStartRV at danny.rahner@yahoo.com and he’ll get right back to you. Read Chuck Woodbury’s review of SoftStartRV, which he calls a “game changer.”



Yup, just in time for spring and your first camping trip

Ladies and Gentlemen…. Start your engines. It’s time to go camping!

Let’s play safe out there….

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

