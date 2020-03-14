RVelectricity: Is presenting RV electricity seminars online a good idea?

By Mike Sokol

Dear Readers,

Like many of you, I have no idea what’s going to happen with cancellation of any of the RV rallies and shows in the upcoming year. As I’m writing this, I’m getting ready for my seminar at the FMCA rally in Tucson at the end of the month, but there’s a chance that it will be rescheduled or even canceled. These are the times that try men’s and women’s souls. [UPDATE: FMCA canceled the Expo as of Friday, March 13.]

This is right on the heels of all face-to-face classes being shut down at the University where I teach. We now have to convert our curriculum to all online classes in a matter of days. This is pretty complicated for me since I teach mostly practicum classes, which involves setting up and tuning sound systems, mixing live bands, recording performances, etc. That means I have to create webinars and online meetings for dozens of my students beginning this Tuesday. Yikes!!!

While some of my teaching colleagues are struggling with the webcast technology, luckily I have all the video cameras, controllers, microphones and PowerPoint presentations anyone could ask for. And as any of you who’ve attended one of my RVelectricity seminars has seen, I’m already pretty good at integrating overhead cameras into my tabletop electricity demonstrations.

So the idea of creating online RVelectricity seminars has been percolating in my mind for the couple of years, and indeed I’ve tried them a few times, but with only moderate success. Technically these trial webinars worked pretty well, except for when my Internet Service Provider was under attack and kept killing my connection every hour. But I now have a cellular backup network in place so that’s no longer a problem.

So my plan is to begin doing weekly webcasts of my RVelectricity seminars starting the end of March. Because I have a few potential sponsors of these webinars I won’t have to charge anyone for attending online classes. And I can break them down into a 30-minute session each week on different topics such as generator grounding/bonding, battery charging, wattage calculations, etc.

All you have to do is take the survey below letting me know if you’re interested, and which webinar/training platform you might like to use and I’ll take it from there. Also, please comment about the various topics you would like me to present first. That will help in my planning.

And since getting this all set up is taking a huge chunk of my time, which means I can’t even do my normal day job for the next month, any donation you can do to my I Like Mike campaign would be greatly appreciated.

Hopefully things will settle down soon and I’ll be able to continue with my on-site seminars at RV rallies and shows, but I’m preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.

So please take the following survey, even if you’re not interested in online classes. If you would like to take part in my online RVelectricity webinars, please indicate which platform you might use. I may be able to stream this to multiple webinar platforms – if I’m clever enough. Or if you know of some other webinar software that might work for this, please let me know in the comments below. Right now Zoom looks like the platform of choice, but I’m looking at all possibilities.

Would you like to participate in Mike’s online RVelectricity Webinars beginning in April, and if so which media platform?

Thanks very much for your help with this. Let’s play safe out there….

And please donate to my I Like Mike Campaign if possible. Just click the button below for more information. And thank you very much for your support.

