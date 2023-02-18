Friday, February 17, 2023

Check out this amazing Class C mobile RV garden!

By Video Editor
RV Garden in a Class C motorhome with creator Robin Barrett

By Cheri Sicard
Robin Barrett from Creativity RV did something a lot of RVers, especially full-timers, only dream about. She created an RV garden in her Class C motorhome that actually produces flowers, food, and culinary herbs even while she’s traveling down the road.

As a full-time RVer, more than anything else, Robin missed gardening. Since she was not using the over-cab bunk in her Class C motorhome, Robin decided to turn it into a multi-level garden.

Robin’s mobile RV garden adds both beauty and organic functionality to the rig. Not to mention incredible fragrance.

Robin has more than 20 plants in her RV garden: micro greens, herbs, flowers, and food. She even has tomato, strawberry, and pepper plants!

RVers have considerations other gardeners don’t. It can’t move when traveling. And the garden has to be pet safe, assuming you have pets. Robin addresses these concerns and more. She even has an easy plant watering system, and USB grow lights for when the plants need more than the window provides.

With experience, she had some successes and failures, and she shares that wisdom. Especially important is the discussion on pests.

Robin has some great RV garden plant picks too. Her qualifications?

  • Easy to grow
  • Fast to grow
  • Doesn’t need excessive water or sunlight

Of course, she covers all the gear she used to build out this mobile garden, but it truly isn’t excessive. Check it out!

