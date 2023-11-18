RV industry insider sees tough times for RV dealers. What’s ahead for RVers?

This week, an RV industry insider with decades of experience floated his opinion on what 2024 holds. He sees tough times for RV dealers. How will RVers be affected—particularly those who are in the market to buy?

Not his first rodeo

Gregg Fore has been in the RV industry for a long time. He was the president of Dicor Products, served 19 years on the board of the RV Industry Association, and is an inductee to the RV/MH Hall of Fame. In other words, this isn’t Fore’s first rodeo. His candid comments on the present state of the RV industry and its future bear looking at. His comments were published in RVBusiness.

COVID—and was it greed?

Fore doesn’t mince words, leading off by declaring that the market is “mired in a longer-term stagnant market than everyone originally forecast.” How did it get there? Fore points the finger at an “overzealous market resulting from COVID [that] stole future purchases.” When the big pandemic struck, Fore says many who’d already been thinking about buying an RV hurried ahead and did so. As readers recall, during COVID times it was difficult to find an RV to buy, and prices blew up exponentially.

When COVID relaxed its grip, sales dropped out. The market was saturated. RV dealers who’d bought 2022 models, with high price tags, were suddenly stuck with white elephants. There weren’t enough buyers, particularly for rigs with high costs. Then inflation caused the Fed to raise interest rates. Slow sales, high flooring interest rates, increasing employee wages, all things seemingly conspired to knock the legs out from under RV retailers. The RV roller coaster ride was plummeting in that “hold onto your stomach” descent.

Fewer features, cheaper materials

In his opinion piece, Fore then shows what manufacturers did. “OEMs in declining markets always seem to revert to the same methods used in past periods—de-contenting products, using less expensive substitute materials, etc.—all in an attempt to ‘buy’ shelf space at their dealers and keep factories running at some level.”

How does Fore view those manufacturer moves? “While ‘racing’ to the low end always has some level of success in a stagnant market, that ploy also has limits. And I believe there are few long-term benefits of the low-price strategy because, as consumers continue to desire features, they are less attracted to de-contented vehicles. Yes, there will be sales, but little market growth. Mostly, dealers and manufacturers will be treading water waiting for the next market recovery.”

For buyers: good news, bad news

Let’s stop and inject you, the potential RV buyer, into the mix. “De-contenting products” says “cut back on the whistles and bells” to us. The fewer whistles and bells, the lower the price. If you aren’t interested in buying “bling,” this could be a good thing. On the other hand, “using less expensive substitute materials” could spell trouble. Even before COVID came calling, RVers were loudly complaining about poor workmanship and low-end materials that left “new” rigs sitting at the shop, sometimes for months on end.

In the market for a new RV? If you don’t mind fewer “features,” it may be a good time to look at a purchase. But we’d strongly recommend spending the extra money and hiring a reputable RV inspector to go over your potential rig purchase. One way of “racing to the low end” also translates to “racing the rig out the door,” and nobody wants to buy a trash RV.

And on the subject of financing

Still, you may fall into the group that Gregg Fore now speaks of. “Today, the consumer is taking on more debt and reducing savings to maintain lifestyles. Meaning they are less likely to splurge on a new or used RV.” If you haven’t saved enough to either pay cash or cover a large portion of an RV purchase, you may be out of the market. For heaven’s sake, DON’T be taken in by the happy finance manager who chirps about low payments through the miracle of long-term financing. Sure, finance your rig for 15 or 20 years, but if it falls apart in five, you’re really on the hook. These may be tough times for RV dealers, but they don’t have to be for you.

If you are paying cash, or putting a big lump sum on a down payment, the dealer probably won’t like you. When they “help secure financing,” it usually means a kickback in the back room. Don’t tell the salesman you’ll pay cash. Keep that under your hat until you’ve secured a signed offer.

RV dealership landscape changing

In Fore’s view, the literal RV dealership landscape may be a-changing. “The “cash crunch” at RV dealerships has escalated over the past 12 months and will likely continue into the future. Margins on sales have dropped, the costs of nearly everything have risen, and maintaining safety in cash flow is more critical than ever. Some dealers will see the handwriting on the wall and close voluntarily rather than lose their entire personal asset base. Others will be forced to do the same as cash flow reaches critical levels. These will be tough times for RV dealers. As dealerships slam their doors, competition will cinch up, and of course, the number of places to get broken RVs fixed will decline.

Here’s our opinion—not necessarily Mr. Fore’s. Big manufacturers will be in a pinch. They’ll likely try and “keep the good times rolling” by spitting out as many rigs as possible. To do it, they’ll continue to cut back on materials, skimp on attention to detail, and God help the buyer, forget anything about quality control. Concerned about these things? It’s probably best to steer AWAY from the big manufacturers, and point your buying eyes in the direction of smaller companies who don’t have to worry about cranking out loads of ill-built rigs. Their livelihoods depend on maintaining their reputation for quality.

