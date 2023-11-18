The best and largest Midwest antique stores—a treasure hunt awaits!

It’s evident that folks living in the Midwest love and cherish their history. Remembering the past, with its values of hard work, determination, and grit, is a high priority for the folks who choose to live in the middle of the country. Perhaps that’s why so many wonderful treasures are waiting to be discovered in the best Midwest antique stores.

We love checking out antique malls as we travel in our RV. And we’re not alone! According to a recent RVtravel.com poll, 43 percent of you enjoy stopping at antique malls on your RV travels, too!

Here are a few of my favorite and (in my opinion) some of the best Midwest antique stores.

Ohio’s Ohio Valley Antique Mall

Consistently voted as the best place to treasure hunt near Cincinnati, the Ohio Valley Antique Mall welcomes visitors to its 85,000-square-foot store featuring over 500 antique dealers. With sports collectibles, vintage clothing, accessories, and much more, everyone is sure to find their own unique treasure. The Ohio Valley Antique Mall is open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. except Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. Here’s their website. Oh! Be sure not to miss the in-store customer lounge and café.

Indiana’s Vintage Treasures Antique Mall

Over 20,000 square feet filled with one-of-a-kind collectibles, linens, signage, furniture, and so much more are waiting for you at this amazing antique mall in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Each booth is meticulously cared for by caring vendors who frequently change and refresh their merchandise. You may need more than one day to see all that Vintage Treasures has to offer. Visit their website here.

Minnesota’s Midtown Antique Mall

Three large floors of merchandise will keep you entertained for hours at the Midtown Antique Mall located in Stillwater, Minnesota. With over a million items up for grabs, everyone will find something they like. Antique tools, glassware, jewelry, clothing, pottery, furniture, lighting and, well, you get the picture. Take a look at Midtown’s website and plan to visit soon.

Missouri’s Relics Antique Mall

Boasting over 90,000 square feet, Relics Antique Mall is Missouri’s largest antique mall. If looking at the huge home décor selection and browsing through the immense collectibles, glassware, antique toys, and books wears you out, take a food break at the on-site Relics Café. (My favorite “treasure find” was a Sears catalog dated 1955. Wow, did it bring back memories!) Here’s Relics’ website.

Kansas’ Paramount Antique Mall

Paramount Antiques actually has three locations in Wichita. That means a combined 90,000 square feet of antiquing delight! Coins, pottery, and advertising signage captured my husband’s attention, while I looked through interesting primitives and textiles. At their newest location, Paramount carries new home décor items as well as antiques. I think you’ll enjoy visiting Paramount. Take a look at their website here.

Do you enjoy antiquing? What is your favorite treasure-hunting location? Have you been to any of these Midwest antique stores? Tell us what you think is the best Midwest antique store in the comments or, better yet, where you think the best antique store is!

RELATED

##RVT1131