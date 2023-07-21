RV inspector recommends top 3 best brands of used Class A motorhomes

Duane, our favorite certified RV inspector from the RV Inspection and Care YouTube channel, is back with his picks of the best brands for used Class A motorhomes.

Duane’s advice, as always, is down-to-earth and practical. And buying used when it comes to RVs is nothing if not practical. After all, you can save a TON of money by buying used over new. Not only that, your used RV might come with all the bells and whistles that might have pushed the budget on a new unit over the top.

To help narrow down your search, Duane came up with the three best brands he has seen over the last 10 years or so and featured them in the video below. This top three list contains diesel pushers as well as quality gas models.

Duane’s top three best brands for used Class A motorhomes

#1 Newmar

This company has been building quality motorhomes for more than 50 years and had a stellar reputation among dealers and consumers. Plus, they have a Class A motorhome for just about every price range.

On the high end, put Newmar’s King Aire, Essex, or London Aire in your used RV searches. Duane says these models are rolling palaces.

In the midrange, look for the iconic Newmar Dutch Star, the Mountain Aire, or Ventana.

Those models are all diesel pushers, but Newmar also makes some quality gas-powered Class A motorhomes, too.

On the low end, search for the Newmar Bay Star Sport and the larger Bay Star. Newmar also made some Canyon Star motorhomes in a gas model in certain years, although they no longer do.

#2 Tiffin

Tiffin’s company history goes back 45 years and they’re known not only for the quality of their builds but also their outstanding customer service. Family-owned for decades, Tiffin was recently acquired by Thor. However, if you are buying used, there’s a good chance you can get a model made by the Tiffin family.

On the high end and for maximum amenities, look for the Tiffin Allegro Bus or the Tiffin Zephyr.

In the midrange, the Tiffin Phaeton has legions of fans, but the Tiffin Allegro RED is a great, albeit lesser-known, midrange option.

If you prefer a gas-powered motorhome to the above diesel pushers, you’re in luck. Duane says Tiffin makes one of the best gas-powered Class A motorhomes on the market. They played around with the name over the years, but Duane says you can’t lose with an Allegro or Allegro Open Road gas-powered Class A, and if you find one in good shape from the last 10 years or so, you have an excellent find.

#3 Winnebago

Building motorhomes since 1966, Winnebago generally put its emphasis on midrange gas-powered motorhomes. However, the Tour and the Grand Tour are both higher-end diesel-pusher Winnebagos.

In the midrange look for the Winnebago Horizon, Journey, or Forza, also diesel-powered.

For a midrange gas-powered Winnebago Class A motorhome, search for an Adventurer or a Sightseer.

On the lower end, the Vista or the Sun Star make good choices.

Best brands of used Class A motorhomes wrap-up

Duane says there are many more quality brands of Class A motorhomes, but these three are a great place to start your searches as they have stood the test of time.

Do you agree with his picks? Why or why not? What other Class A motorhome brands would you add to the list? Drop your thoughts in the comments below, please.

