New RV magazine ignores older RVers

After decades of publication, the two most popular American RV magazines, Trailer Life and Motorhome, were discontinued last year. Subscribers received a new, replacement periodical titled RV.

The new magazine, from Camping World and CEO Marcus Lemonis, is pretty — lots of photos and a snappy layout. But the content is aimed squarely at RVers in their 30s and 40s. The May issue only features a few photos of RVers older than 50.

RV advertisements are mostly for travel trailers, Class B and C motorhomes and truck campers. Many articles are about using RVs for outdoor adventure.

Some features will appeal to all RVers, especially reviews of products and some travel articles.

There are plenty of plugs for Camping World and ads from businesses that likely do business with Camping World.

I suspect, however, that baby boomer RVers and others just a bit younger will feel somewhat left out when paging through the magazine, despite the fact that these seasoned RV travelers have spent a lot more time in their RVs than younger, novice RVers, who, on average, spend little more than a couple weeks a year in their rigs.

A newsstand copy is $6.99, and a one-year subscription $19.97.

Have you read the new RV magazine? What do you think of it?