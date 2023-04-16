Saturday, April 15, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeCamping & Parks
Camping & Parks

RVers desperate for more places to stay

By Chuck Woodbury
0
M.O. Stevens on wikimedia commons.

A week ago today, in our readers’ poll, we asked: “Would you pay $20 to stay overnight in a Cabela’s parking lot if there was an electrical hookup?”

It’s not that Cabela’s has ever even hinted it was planning to offer such a service. We just wondered what would happen if it did. A few weeks earlier we wrote about Love’s new RV parks at its travel centers. They offer a clean, level, dedicated pad where RVers can spend a night or sometimes longer with a full hookup for about $36 on average. The response to that article was through the roof: It attracted almost 200,000 views from readers! That’s many times more than our typical popular story.

What we gathered by reading between the lines was that our readers are increasingly desperate about finding places to stay.

But back to the poll about a $20 a night stay at Cabela’s. As of yesterday afternoon, about a week after the poll was posted, more than 11,500 of you voted, with a whopping 93 percent saying “yes,” you would stay. Our typical poll draws about 1,500 to 2,500 responses. In other words, that poll was a grand slam!

Every Saturday, Nanci Dixon’s column about campground crowding is among our most popular weekly features. In it, readers discuss their troubles finding places to stay with their RVs. And, judging from the volume of the email she receives, the concern is growing. Read today’s column here.

RV manufacturers will continue to produce and sell as many RVs as they can. It’s what they do. What buyers do after the sale is not important to them. Oh, they give lip service to caring, but, no, it’s sales that matter.

With our ever-growing audience, we’ll continue to put pressure on RV makers to use their money and power to facilitate more campgrounds, RV parks and other places to stay. It must happen.

##RVT1100

Previous article
Are campgrounds and subdivisions becoming one and the same?
Next article
Teardrop trailers: The only RVs to have seen combat!

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE