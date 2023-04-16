RVers desperate for more places to stay

A week ago today, in our readers’ poll, we asked: “Would you pay $20 to stay overnight in a Cabela’s parking lot if there was an electrical hookup?”

It’s not that Cabela’s has ever even hinted it was planning to offer such a service. We just wondered what would happen if it did. A few weeks earlier we wrote about Love’s new RV parks at its travel centers. They offer a clean, level, dedicated pad where RVers can spend a night or sometimes longer with a full hookup for about $36 on average. The response to that article was through the roof: It attracted almost 200,000 views from readers! That’s many times more than our typical popular story.

What we gathered by reading between the lines was that our readers are increasingly desperate about finding places to stay.

But back to the poll about a $20 a night stay at Cabela’s. As of yesterday afternoon, about a week after the poll was posted, more than 11,500 of you voted, with a whopping 93 percent saying “yes,” you would stay. Our typical poll draws about 1,500 to 2,500 responses. In other words, that poll was a grand slam!

Every Saturday, Nanci Dixon’s column about campground crowding is among our most popular weekly features. In it, readers discuss their troubles finding places to stay with their RVs. And, judging from the volume of the email she receives, the concern is growing. Read today’s column here.

RV manufacturers will continue to produce and sell as many RVs as they can. It’s what they do. What buyers do after the sale is not important to them. Oh, they give lip service to caring, but, no, it’s sales that matter.

With our ever-growing audience, we’ll continue to put pressure on RV makers to use their money and power to facilitate more campgrounds, RV parks and other places to stay. It must happen.

