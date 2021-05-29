RV Product Review: Stabilize your RV’s steps with this inexpensive kit

By Tony Barthel

I think I’ve mentioned before that I displace a lot of water in the pool. As such, the steps on my travel trailer, which were mounted to the frame and are probably the same steps many of you have in your RVs, are wiggly.

I recently saw an email from Lippert announcing their Solid Stance Step Stabilizer Kit. These are relatively simple gadgets that mount to the lowest step on your RV and have drop-down legs that stabilize the steps. These are inexpensive at $39.95, and work with most chassis-mounted RV steps.

In some ways, these step stabilizers remind me of jack stands in that there is an arm on each one that extends down and locks into place. That way they provide additional support when going up and down the steps.

What’s in the kit?

This kit comes equipped with dual, individually adjusting legs with four different adjustment angles made to adapt to uneven surfaces, and a height range from 5 to 14 inches.

Installation is relatively easy with your having to drill four holes through the bottom of the lowest metal step. This is one of those jobs even I can do successfully. The steps come with screws and nylon-filled bolts so they don’t back out over time.

The Solid Stance simply then bolts to the bottom of the step and you’re done. The existing steps fold in and out normally and you have the benefit of a significantly stronger lower step.

This is one of those projects that, when you’re finished, makes a big difference in your RV. The only reason I didn’t do it sooner is that I simply hadn’t heard of this.

My wife, in particular, has some knee problems, and this $40 item really makes a difference for her. Who am I kidding – I like them a lot myself.

If you’ve got the same wiggly steps as I have (had), perhaps this would be a gadget that makes sense in your world, as well. The only negative is that you’ll have to deploy the Solid Stance steps when you open your RV stairs and adjust the legs to properly hit the ground.

