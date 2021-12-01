RV Review: 2022 Dynamax Europa 31SS Super C

If you ever look at these “Super C” motorhomes and think they’re absolute beasts to drive, you might be surprised if you get behind the wheel. For example, today we’re looking at the Dynamax Europa 31SS, which just looks like a big truck due to the Freightliner cab.

You might assume, since this is such a beefy-looking rig, that handling and driving of these would be truck-like and cumbersome. But it’s actually not. In fact, with things like air suspension on the seats, an air suspension in the rear, as well as SACHS front shock absorbers, it might a big surprise how comfortably this rig rides and eases down the road. Furthermore, since these chassis are designed for local delivery trucks, it’s incredible how maneuverable they are.

Further, you’re sitting up high in a truck cab with a sloping nose, so the view from here is pretty impressive. Oh, and there’s an air horn. I don’t care how silly it is, it’s fun to honk that thing.

Dynamax Europa 31SS

The Europa 31SS is actually one of the smaller Super C motorhomes, at 33’ 5” in overall length. But there are a lot of reasons why people like these. For example, you get a 12,000-pound-rated tow hitch. So you could literally bring along another decent-sized trailer if your in-laws want to come camping. I’ve seen people use this more for things like enclosed car or motorcycle haulers. But it would also work if you have a vocation that required a trailer full of inventory or something like that.

Speaking of space, a Super C also gives you much more outside storage than the typical Class C RV. It has basement storage approaching that of some smaller Class A motorhomes. I also like that the doors for the storage are metal. They’re hinged at the side so access to the space is really good.

Very tasteful exterior paint job

The exterior of the Dynamax Europa is completely painted (as opposed to using decals). The design of the paint job was done by noted painter and artist Dean Laucks, and it’s very tasteful to my eye. I was surprised how much I liked the exterior design.

The body of the motorhome portion of this rig is all fiberglass with an Azdel substrate. This fiberglass construction extends up to the roof, so there’s no rubber or PVC up there.

I also like the camera system, which includes a camera on each side plus two rear cameras. The thinking of the two cameras is that one is pointed down toward your hitch to help with backing and hooking things to that. The other is more of an overview camera to take the place of a rear-view mirror.

Dynamax Europa 31SS gallery 1 of 11

What’s inside the Dynamax Europa

Having seen one of these in person, I will say the photos on Forest River’s website, which are what I’m sharing with you here, do not do the interior justice. I feel that it’s much nicer looking than the photos portray. One of the more striking things, to my eye, was the bead board ceiling. It gives it an almost nautical appearance inside.

Virtually the whole floor plan is usable with the super slide in or out. However, the king-sized bed folds about two-thirds of the way down. That means you won’t be able to fully stretch out on that bed when the slide’s in.

The model I saw featured the theater seat option. One of the nifty things about this is that there’s a Lagun table for each of the seats, and each of those tables has two cup holders. The Lagun mechanism means you can swivel the table almost any way you can imagine and also adjust the surface to the height for your liking.

The dinette deserves mention

The dinette also deserves mention as having enough space for us larger Americans. The live edge look to the table is nice, but it’s not evident anywhere else so it also sticks out a bit. The dinette cushion toward the front of the rig has a nice hinged mechanism so you can flip it up and get to storage underneath. There’s even a plug there.

While the Dynamax Europa isn’t a huge motorhome, there is a decent amount of kitchen counterspace. It has a super-solid flip-up counter extension, as well. The countertop has a round hole in it. When you lift the lid there’s a garbage can under there. Nice.

Refrigeration comes in the form of a gas-electric reefer, but you can also get a residential model. I would be happier seeing one of the new road-hardened 12-volt compressor-based fridges in here. I’m sure that’s coming, as it’s a trend in the whole industry.

Boondocking

As you might expect, this rig is very well-suited for boondocking. There are two 100-watt solar panels on the roof to recharge the AGM battery bank. A 3,000-watt inverter keeps the plugs in the coach humming along with that (optional) residential fridge. Again, a 12-volt model wouldn’t require the loss of reserves that come with using an inverter.

But there is also an Onan 8,000 diesel generator, so you’ll be able to leave the lights on.

Another benefit of a chassis where weight isn’t a huge concern includes the fact that you can haul 95 gallons of fresh water around and not worry that you’re getting close to the chassis’ capacity.

When it’s shower time, you heat that water with a tankless water heater – which is a nice luxury. The water will remain liquid thanks to both 12-volt tank heaters. The enclosure is heated by the furnace in the event that you’re camping where it’s cold. Speaking of hot water, the shower in this unit is surprisingly accommodating even though, again, the photos just don’t do it justice.

In summary

There’s a lot to like about the Dynamax Europa, including the reserve cargo and towing capacity. You don’t have to worry as much about what you’re towing or what goes in those basement cabinets.

I am not a fan of the smaller bunk over the cab which doesn’t have a front windshield. However, that front cap is a seamless design and, if they installed a front windshield, that would necessitate seams where it’s mounted. Also, the slide room floors are raised so you’re almost sitting more in a barber chair (I do remember doing that in my youth) rather than theater seats. It’s definitely a step up to get into the dinette, as well.

You’re in luck if you can find one for sale

Overall, though, if you can actually find a new Dynamax Europa for sale without a long list of would-be buyers clamoring to make it their own, you’re in luck. However, this is also a rig that is built well enough that one that’s already been camped in doesn’t necessarily mean major repairs. These certainly aren’t cheap. But this is a rare case where one partner may be enamored with the specs and the chassis, and the other with the interior and appointments. So both can go RVing with big smiles on their faces.

Especially if one gets to honk the air horn now and then.

