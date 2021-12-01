RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Issue 1743

“But I know, somehow, that only when it is dark enough can you see the stars.” ―Martin Luther King, Jr.

Tip of the Day

RV covers – Are they a good thing?

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a question he received from several readers while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

To cover or not to cover? That is the question. I’m often asked if it’s a good idea to cover an RV during the winter.

There are a number of commercially available RV covers. Some are better than others, as the better ones allow for evaporation of moisture and are tear resistant. Some even have zippered doors which allow entry to the coach while covered. In some cases, the cover is made specifically for the coach it is going to cover.

There are pros and cons to covering an RV during the winter, and here are a few.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the 2022 Dynamax Europa 31SS Super C. As he reports, “There’s a lot to like about this rig, including the reserve cargo and towing capacity. You don’t have to worry as much about what you’re towing or what goes in those basement cabinets.” Read the long list of what Tony likes about this RV, including the air horn(!), here.

Is this your RV?

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

What’s the weird clicking in RV’s roof AC when furnace starts?

Dear Dave,

I have a No Boundaries 16.8 with a Dometic AC, thermostat, and propane heater. I am getting this weird arrhythmic clicking that sounds like it’s coming from the roof where the AC unit is. It lasts for 5 or 10 seconds before the heater comes on. The clicking seems to continue after the heater starts for a few seconds but eventually stops. This happens when boondocking with 12v only. Not sure if [it would happen when] I’m plugged in. What gives? —Mark

Read Dave’s response.

Yikes! Check out the giant mud tires on this RV!

At first glance, we thought it might be a Photoshop-phooley. But if it is, somebody’s gone to a lot of work to even bring in a realistic tire track in the gravel. So is this Re-Bounder for real?

Reader poll

Do you tend to order the same toppings on your pizzas?

Order a pie then tell us here.

Quick Tip

Help save your tires with thin cutting boards!



“I found another use for those super-thin cutting boards: Place them under your tires when parked on concrete or asphalt pads. Protects the tires from alkalines and other chemicals in the pads when parked for a long time.” Thanks to Mel Goddard for the tip.

Check out super-thin cutting boards at Amazon.



“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Alan Wells

2020 Apex Ultra Lite 215RBK

“When we went shopping for this camper we had some specific things in mind. We wanted it to be lightweight and not more than 25 feet long. We also wanted a larger bathroom and a walk-around bed. This hit all those needs. The rear bath is roomy for a 25-foot TT with a shower that my 6’2” body fits in. The front bedroom allows us to get in on either side of the bed, and the TV swivels from the living area to the bedroom. It also had an outside kitchen that turned us from “doesn’t matter one way or the other” to “no way I would get another without it.” We find we use it most of the time and do little cooking in the camper. For the two of us it is great, and we even have room to take a grandkid along (which happens a lot).”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

The Coolest National Park in Every State

Wahhhh! This is making our wanderlust even worse than it already was! Look at all these beautiful parks! How many have you been to?

Recipe of the Day

Chicken Parmigiana (Parmesan)

by Sandra McGrath from Harrisville, RI

Chicken parmigiana is great for a weeknight meal but also good if you’re hosting a group of friends for a casual dinner. This is a classic recipe. The chicken is dredged in just the right amount of coating and fries up perfectly. That really is the hardest part of making chicken parm so good, and Sandra has that spot on. Use your favorite marinara sauce for a meal everyone will love. It’s a little bit of work, but so worth it. Out of the oven, it’s warm, cheesy, and ooey-gooey good.

This says it’s good for a group of friends, but nope, we don’t want to share this! Mmm! Get the recipe.

Trivia

Google Maps is used by 154.4 million people a month, or so the company says. On smartphones, it reigns as the app of choice to plan routes and find local destinations.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Carly is my 5-year old Treeing Walker Coonhound. I rescued her in 2017 and she’s a wonderful companion and great RV traveler!” —Norb Dusyn

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Leave here with a laugh

