RV Review: 2022 East To West Della Terra 230RB; no slides, thank you

Today’s RV review is of the 2022 East To West Della Terra 230RB. I’m finding more and more of you who have written to me in various ways and expressed sharing my sentiments about no slide, no windshield travel trailers. However, in many ways what that means is the cheapest models designed more for price than anything.

Today’s review is of an affordable model that I also wouldn’t really describe as being stripped of usable features. True, this is a stick-and-tin or wood-framed trailer with aluminum skin, a very traditional and more affordable way to build trailers. But, with proper maintenance of the seals, they also can last a very long time.

Witness my own 1970 Aristocrat Land Liner that is still going strong.

But there are also a lot of little details in this build that are a bit more upscale.

Nice features in the Della Terra 230RB

First and foremost, for all you readers who are taller this could be worth a look. The ceiling height on this is taller 6’ 9”—more than is typical. Further, you can get this with a 72” X 80” king-sized bed.

Another nice thing is that, although this is a corner shower, it’s larger than some that I’ve seen. Plus, there’s a step in here so those of you who shave your legs or just like to look at your toes, here ya’ go!

The bathroom in this spans the full width of the rear of the trailer and has a lot of space. In fact, there’s enough in there that you legitimately could change your clothes in the bathroom. If you’re cramped by many of the toilets in many RVs, this will also be a nice change. You could sit on the toilet and do yoga and not touch a wall.

That’s a good thing because there is also a decently large window over the dinette so having clothes on while wandering around the camper would be a plus. Well, that depends on who you are, I guess.

More bedroom stuff

I had mentioned the king-sized bed, but the bedroom in this is a separate room. There’s a surprising amount of space around the bed, including at the foot of the bed. That’s not something you often find in a travel trailer with a king, quite frankly.

Further, I like the way the wardrobes on this were built where there’s a hanging closet above and a drawer below. Also, each side of the bed has both USB and 120vac outlets. Finally, there’s even a decent-sized cubby behind the drawer. Very, very nicely done!

More good news about the Della Terra 230RB

There are a few other areas where it’s clear that East to West went a bit above. Those include the fact that there’s a water docking station in this held inside the front storage compartment. This keeps those connectors a bit cleaner.

I also like that East to West is employing Goodyear Endurance trailer tires rather than the Maypop brands that some companies use.

In fact, the pricing I saw on this, which is included in the chart, shows another reason I think slides and windshields in travel trailers aren’t the best thing in all cases. This is a really affordable unit, yet has a bedroom with a door, a couch and a dinette along with a decent-sized kitchen.

Some observations

I recently got to meet with RV Travel reader Gary, who showed me a bunch of great mods on his travel trailer. One of those was removing the 16” oven altogether and replacing it with just a three-burner stovetop. Then he added cabinet space where the oven used to be.

We spoke of RV ovens and how the little ones aren’t worth a tinker’s darn. I wish the RV companies would just offer the option of no oven or a larger unit, instead of the choice of take it or leave it with regard to the lousy 16” oven. It seems I’m not alone in this.

In summary

Since there is no slide in this unit, it certainly is perfectly accessible at all times. But I also have seen this floor plan in other units as well as in vintage trailers. It’s just a good floor plan.

The way East to West has implemented this floor plan and some of the attention to detail aspects of the unit really do make it a good unit, overall. I think for the price and features, this is a unit that is absolutely worth looking at for those of you who aren’t interested in slide rooms and windshields.

Maybe it’s just my constantly ranting about it but, based on the sheer number of you who have messaged me in some form or another, I think there are a lot more of you who share my taste in this department.

