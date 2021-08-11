RV review: 2022 Jayco Jay Flight SLX 7 184BS

A few days ago we looked at the 2022 Rockwood Geo Pro 20BHS, a small bunk model travel trailer that I think offers a lot of values with fairly high content. I got a couple of readers who contacted me and said they just didn’t want to pay that much for a small trailer. For those readers, perhaps the 2022 Jayco Jay Flight SLX 7 184BS might be a good alternative. (Editor: Here’s a link to the 2021 Jayco Jay Flight SLX 7 184BS. I can’t find a link on Jayco’s website for the 2022. Sorry.)



The differences between the Jayco Jay Flight SLX 7 and the Rockwood are both significant and not. Essentially they are very similar in size and layout. In fact, Jayco has made a name for itself by providing some features you might expect in this price category including things like Goodyear Endurance tires and the company’s Jay S.M.A.R.T. lighting system.

The Jayco is built differently using a more traditional wood framing with corrugated aluminum skin, similar to how trailers have been built for a very long time.

Very similar floor plan

In terms of floor plan, though, these two almost couldn’t be more similar. I have very frequently encouraged prospects to look at various companies’ interpretations of the same floor plan. Sometimes the way one company interprets an idea can be different enough from the next that it makes a difference in the priorities for an individual.

For example, both the Jayco and Rockwood feature a front “east-west” bed that stretches across the front of the trailer. But Rockwood’s is the smaller of the two at 54” X 74”. Jayco uses an actual queen-sized mattress (60” X 80”).

Under that mattress Jayco has storage on the camp side but it doesn’t extend all the way to the road side as it does in the Rockwood. And the standard air conditioner in the Jayco is a window-style unit on the road side above the bed that sports 8,000BTU of cooling power.

You should know that you can opt in a 13,500BTU roof-mounted AC unit if you choose to.

Both trailers feature a road-side slide unit that sports a dinette and, oddly enough, both feature carpeting in the slide even though this style of raised-floor slide room doesn’t require carpeting to seal.

Now, come on Jayco and Rockwood. These trailers appeal to folks with kids. Has it ever, in the history of mankind, made sense to put carpeting under a space where kids are eating?

The Jayco does have a table that reminds me of the old folding tables with a single leg on the outside and two mounts on the wall. Under the slide room is a small drawer, too, which is kind of cool.

The galley in the Jay Flight SLX 7

On the road side is the galley which sports the new interior appearance that will find its way into all the Jayco Jay Flight SLX 7 series campers. This new interior is sort of an off-white with slightly distressed appearance to the cabinets – sort of a beach theme. Some like it, some don’t. But it’s in all the magazines and TV shows so you do have a choice: Take it or leave it.

The counter is actually large enough to provide some prep space before you get to the sink. Next down the counter is a two-burner propane stove. There is no oven in this model but there is a microwave overhead.

The standard refrigerator is a gas-electric absorption-style fridge with six cubic feet of space. But you can get an optional 8.2-cubic-foot 12-volt DC compressor-based fridge if you want that.

That style of chill box makes particular sense with solar. This trailer is fully wired for solar with connectors on both the roof and side of the unit. There’s also space for a GoPower solar charge controller.

Solar is not standard equipment in the Jayco Jay Flight SLX 7

There is no solar as standard equipment. If you’re only going to spend your time in RV parks, this makes a lot of sense. Why pay for something you’re not going to use?

In the back on the road side are the bunks that give this trailer its bunkhouse credentials. Jayco rates these for 300 pounds of capacity. There is no door here as there is in the Rockwood. Also, the bottom bunk is stationary rather than being able to flip up for cargo.

The bathroom takes up most of the back of this trailer. In that bath are just the toilet and shower with no sink. That seems to be a big deal to some buyers. What I don’t like, though, is the fact that the walls aren’t covered with some form of plastic. I would be at the hardware store buying FRP (fiberglass reinforced panels) if I had this trailer. The people making the payments on the trailer may be good about water, but I bet their kids aren’t.

In summary

Both 2022 Rockwood Geo Pro 20BHS and the 2022 Jayco Jay Flight SLX 7 184BS offer things that are unique to that specific manufacturer. As mentioned, there are only so many floor plans to go around. So various companies build things that prioritize what they feel are important to their customers. A larger bed? Perhaps. Wiring for side- and rear-view cameras? Perhaps.

The idea with this is to show how you can take the same basic idea and package it differently. This is why I usually recommend finding a great dealership to work with first and then choosing a specific RV. Since there are so many manufacturers tackling the same floor plan, it’s possible to find what you’re looking for from among several brands.

Thank you to Josh Winters at Haylett RV in Coldwater, MI, for use of these photos.

Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

