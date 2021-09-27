RV Daily Tips. Monday, September 27, 2021



Issue 1696

Today’s thought

“Don’t forget, a person’s greatest emotional need is to feel appreciated.” ―H. Jackson Brown Jr.

On this day in history: 1825 – The world’s first public railway to use steam locomotives, the Stockton and Darlington Railway, is ceremonially opened.

Tip of the Day

Solo camping: Tips for staying safe while RVing alone

By Gail Marsh

We recently ran a survey asking readers: “Couples: Would you likely keep traveling with an RV if your partner died?” The majority, 74 percent, answered, “Yes, I believe I would.” Many men seemed not worried in the least.

That got me to thinking. What would it take for me to feel comfortable (read: “safe”) when solo camping as a woman? After a bit of research to see what other women do (or have done), this is what I found…

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Keystone Bullet Crossfire 1900RD travel trailer. As he reports, “I’ve written before about some of the things the Keystone Innovation Lab has done to truly make the ownership experience better. By adding a minimum of 200 watts of solar to the equation just is fuel to the fire of why these will likely continue to be very popular models.” Learn more.

• No Boundaries 10.6 travel trailer – A lot in a little!

• Cherokee Alpha Wolf 26DBH-L travel trailer

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, September 27, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week one reader claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Tim Nowak of Elkhart, Indiana.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the "RV Handbook" as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

How should I winterize the RV to use it part-time in the winter?

Dear Dave,

We live in Long Island and want to use our motorhome part-time during the winter months. Is there an alternative to going through the winterizing process? —Walt

Read Dave’s response.

Did you miss Dave’s column on Saturday where he answered the question: My RV’s front cap is fading. What can I do about it?

RVelectricity ™ – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Lithium battery winter storage

Dear Mike,

I’m getting ready to put my RV in storage for the winter again. Last year I left my original lead-acid battery out in the RV (and the cold) and by springtime it was dead and wouldn’t hold a charge. I did upgrade to the lithium battery and new controller/charger, and it’s been working great. What do I have to do to protect my new lithium battery investment this winter? Should I bring it inside? How about some sort of trickle charger? I have a battery disconnect switch, but is that enough? —Frank P

Read Mike’s very helpful response.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RVelectricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

“Tire dressing” and “Do not use covers.” Where’s the test data?!

Roger Marble has been following a long thread on an RV Forum on the topic of “tire dressing” aka tire treatment or “tire shine.” The good news is that most posters knew to not use any product that contains petroleum distillate. Too bad some RV dealers don’t follow the guidelines on this. Read about tire dressing and whether or not to use tire covers here.

Reader poll

In the past year have you stayed with your RV in a National Park campground?

Quick Tip

Be cautious when opening park pedestal

Martin A. reminds us there’s more than one way to get a buzz when opening up an RV park electrical box. “When hooking up to a shore power pedestal, open the door carefully and look inside before reaching in. I endured a nasty wasp sting while inserting my voltage tester.”

“Why I love my RV”

From Tim Slack

32’ 2007 Tiffin Allegro Open Road

It’s easy to drive and is very amenable to smaller or oddly-angled sites. It has sufficient (but not overly-tempting) large compartments and internal storage. The Cummins diesel and Allison transmission should last decades (only 40k miles now). It has lots of windows and wherever in the country we set up, we’re immediately “home.”

Website of the day

The Best National and State Parks in Texas

OK, y’all. It’s time to get yourself down to Texas and start exploring some of these beautiful parks! We’ll meet you down there!

Temperature gun is “essential equipment” for many RVers

Aim this non-contact IR temperature gun to measure the temperature of your refrigerator, tires, A/C and heater output, or, heck, even your oven (and the list goes on). It turns on and begins reading the temperature in Celsius or Fahrenheit with one press of the trigger. A laser light aids in aiming, and can be turned on or off. Many RVers consider this essential equipment. Learn more or order.

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 26

Rip it out and start over, says Brian Pursel of “RV With Tito.” Find out why, this week on the RVtravel.com podcast. Brought to you by Clear20 water filters, TearDropShop.com, Campgroundviews.com, and RVtravel.com’s Who Makes What guide to manufacturers and RV brands.

Listen to a short clip of the episode.

Listen to the full episode here.

Recipe of the Day

Rattlesnake Eggs

by Dayna Chezem from Aransas Pass, TX

We loved every nibble of this easy appetizer. They’re filled with similar flavors to jalapeno poppers, but easier to prepare. Customize the spice of the rattlesnake eggs by adjusting the jalapenos. With 4, these will be very spicy. We found 2-3 chopped jalapenos to be spicy enough. Dipping the fried poppers in ranch dressing cools things down a bit. Great for game day, or they’d make a great party appetizer.

We’d like to request a whole plate of these, please. Get the recipe.

Dirty contacts? DeoxIT!

Here’s a comment from electrical specialist Mike Sokol: “I’ve used DeoxIT for decades on my pro-sound gear. We use it on speaker connectors, power connectors such as cam-lok and twist-lock plugs (just like RV power), volume controls, gold-plated circuit boards (like in RV refrigerator control boards), etc. There are several different versions of DeoxIT depending on if you want built-in lubricant for potentiometers, or gold contact refurbishing or simply oxidation removal.” Learn more or order.

Trivia

In old England, 10 families equaled a tithing. 10 tithings equaled a shire. Each shire elected a reeve. That “shire reeve” came to be known as a “sheriff.”

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Aslan says, ‘This sink is occupied. You must use the kitchen sink!'” —Robert Whitbeck

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Leave here with a laugh

I decided to write a book about all the things I’m going to do with my life. I’ll call it my oughtobiography.

