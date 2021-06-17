RV Daily Tips. Thursday, June 17, 2021

Issue 1624

Today’s thought

“The adventure of life is to learn. The purpose of life is to grow. The nature of life is to change. The challenge of life is to overcome. The essence of life is to care. The opportunity of like is to serve. The secret of life is to dare. The spice of life is to befriend. The beauty of life is to give.” ―William Arthur Ward

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Eat Your Vegetables Day!

On this day in history: 1885 – The Statue of Liberty arrives in New York Harbor.

Tip of the Day

Readers’ “hidden” storage tips revealed

By Gail Marsh

On Friday last week I told you about some of the “hidden” storage places I’ve found in my RV. Following the article, we received several wonderful “hidden” storage ideas from you, our readers.

Here are a few ideas that we’d like to share.

Yesterday's tip of the day: An interesting way to find boondocking spots in the Southwest

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 LOKI Basecamp Falcon Series Pickup Camper. As he reports, “This company converts recycled shipping containers into remote offices and kiosks. Overnight the company’s sales literally vanished. Founder Pierre-Mathieu Roy saw RV sales exploding at the same time and was an experienced RVer already, but wanted something that wouldn’t depreciate over time. Thus he set his team to work on the LOKI Basecamp.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony's review yesterday of the 2022 Airstream Interstate 24X Class B Adventure Van?

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Skip the repair shop; do it yourself with a “how-to” notebook

By Nanci Dixon

We bought a new RV with more bells and whistles, electronics and do-dads in it than our previous landlocked home had. In the past, if I couldn’t find the info I needed in the RV manuals, I called the manufacturer’s service center (and often). They have patiently walked me through each issue, step by step. I realized that I was getting more information from the service folks than was online or written in the manuals, so I started my own “how-to” repair notebook. It’s become a lifesaver. Learn more.

Yesterday's featured article: The strangest road sign we've ever seen…

Reader poll

Have you ever encountered a bear in the wild when hiking?

Hope it wasn’t un-bear-able! Tell us here.

Speaking of bears — if you are camping in bear country in a tent or without a hard-sized structure to protect you (like an RV), don’t sleep in the same clothes you used to prepare dinner. Those bears have good noses and may confuse you with a hamburger!

Reader question

Toilet odors a big problem

Dear editor:

I just bought a used motorhome. I’m overall happy with it, but there is one big problem. Every so often, the place smells like an outhouse. It’s bad. What am I doing wrong? How do I prevent this? —Don

Dear Don:

The solution is simple. Install a 360 Siphon Vent on your toilet’s roof vent. The odors will be sucked up and out of your toilet rather than be pushed down into your bathroom and living area due to air pressure. RV makers install cheap roof vent caps to save money but the effect (they don’t care!) is that an RV’s living area will often smell like a pit toilet. A 360 Siphon Vent is the inexpensive solution. Read the reviews on the product and you’ll be convinced the device works. Learn more or order one at Amazon.

Road Atlas: Adventure Edition

As much as we love technology, we still appreciate a good physical road atlas. This highly rated National Geographic Road Atlas: Adventure Edition is certainly one to love. The atlas has up-to-date road maps for all 50 states, plus Canada and Mexico. Cities and metro areas include popular attractions and points of interest. The atlas also acts as a guidebook to National Parks and the top 100 adventure destinations. This atlas is cool! Check it out.

Website of the day

The top 10 destinations for wildlife spotting in America

We like this list from American Sky because not only do they tell you where the best places are to see wildlife across the U.S., they also tell you what you’ll see and how you can see it.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 61 percent of dog owners say their dog has destroyed something of theirs

• 55 percent have never “camped” overnight in a Walmart parking lot

• When driving, 7 percent listen to an audiobook

Recent poll: Academically, how good a student were you in high school?

Recipe of the Day

Spinach Artichoke Lasagna Rolls

by Melody Perkins from Altus, OK

OK … let’s start with the cheese mixture. It includes some of my favorite cheeses and they taste so good together. Then there is the spinach and artichoke and the Italian sausage. Oh my, how can you go wrong?! This one will be a big hit around your dinner table.

We don’t think you could go wrong at all! Get the recipe.

Test the RV park water before you drink it!

How pure is the water at the RV park you just entered? Is it pure enough to drink or full of contaminants? This TDS meter provides an inexpensive and convenient way to instantly check your overall water quality. Don’t risk drinking bad water! Use this hand-held device to check the condition of your water filter, too. Every RVer should have one of these! Learn more or order.

Trivia

Baby earthworms emerge from their eggs tiny but fully formed. They grow sex organs within the first two or three months of life and reach full size in about a year. They may live up to eight years, though one to two years is more likely. Full size for an earthworm varies among species, ranging from less than half an inch to nearly 10 feet. You’ll need to travel to the Tropics to see those big fellows. (Wow, you could catch a whopper fish with one of those guys!)

*How many gallons of water does the average shower waste?

A.) 5 gallons

B.) 20 gallons

C.) 42 gallons

See the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Billie and Lexie love traveling in the Tiffin motor home. When I am driving Billie will sit next to me on the cool tile floor, and Lexie up in my wife, Janell’s, lap. But when I am watching TV, they both enjoy laying on my lap in the driver’s seat!” —Richard Molloy

Leave here with a laugh

Did you hear about the two peanuts walking through town? One was a salted!

