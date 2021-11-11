RV Review: 2022 Opus Camper OP2 pop-up

It’s been a year since I saw an Opus Camper OP2 trailer in the wild but I still remember that I was sitting around the camp at an RV park in the Redwoods with friends and I saw a family setting one of these up. Whatever we were talking about didn’t matter much because the distraction of watching the magic of this trailer happen was fascinating.

The Opus OP2 trailer can best be described as a pop-up trailer but on many different levels.

It’s in tents

Most convertible or pop-up trailers feature rigid panels that fold up or down to create standing space inside them. But the Opus OP2 is very different. In the case of this trailer you do open a lid, but then inside is a tent structure.

The tent opens up courtesy of a built-in inflator in the trailer. So you make sure all the pieces are in their proper place and simply push a button. A compressor kicks in and, within 90 seconds, you have a large, spacious camper.

Watching this happen just fascinated us enough to completely stop the conversation we were having.

But there was more. The couple had sort of an “extension” on the back side of the tent structure. I later found out that it was their potty room. So this optional tent structure enables you to use the outdoor shower or also employ a portable toilet as well.

But there was another thing. The couple had an inflatable awning, too, that attached to the inflatable structure on the trailer and covered their camp kitchen. Watching that set up was also quite fascinating and also quick.

I don’t have that much more to say about Opus’ products that I didn’t write a couple of days ago in the Opus OP15 review. Many of the components and design aspects are common between this trailer and its larger brother. Those include that beefy suspension, and the slide-out kitchen with the various innovative features that I highlighted in the OP15.

There are a few significant differences, of course, including the fact that this features a large leatherette U-shaped dinette at the back of the interior that doubles as a bed. In the middle of this is a free-standing aluminum table with a wood tone top. It can either be used here, or mashed down and forms the bed platform – or you can take it outside.

There’s a second bed that comes from the trailer’s flip-over lid which resides over the front of the space when the trailer’s opened.

I like the way Opus did the entry stairs on this, as well. They’re attached to a flip-down door. However, this means you’re entering the tent through a zippered opening, as you would any other tent.

Temperatures

When I saw the family using the Opus OP2 trailer it was over a Thanksgiving weekend, so the temperatures were pretty low at night. While it’s not standard equipment, I can’t imagine not ordering the optional Truma furnace. These things work great and would be a must for the nights we had. Even in my traditional travel trailer the heater was working to keep us toasty, so I can imagine that Truma was as well.

Power in the Opus OP2

This rig comes standard with two 100 amp-hour AGM batteries. You can outfit it with solar and even upgrade to lithium batteries if you’d like. I would imagine that anyone who spends a lot of time off grid would almost immediately order the solar upgrade.

In summary

While I can see this trailer appealing to outdoor adventure-oriented folks, the people I saw using it were doing so in a full hookup campground and had towed it there with an SUV.

Another advantage to a rig like this is the fact that it folds down to be below the roofline of a vehicle. That means that more different types of vehicles can tow it. I’ve talked about aerodynamics before and how this type of camper is a great choice if you have something that might be a high-capacity tow vehicle.

The combination of easy set up and a really clever outdoor kitchen, plus the ability to be towed almost anywhere a motorized vehicle can go, really makes this a camper worth considering for a lot of people.

