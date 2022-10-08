RV Review: 2023 Flagstaff Super Lite 27BHWS

Today’s RV review is of the 2023 Flagstaff Super Lite 27BHWS, which is the sister product to the Rockwood Ultra Lite 2706WS. These are what I call mid-size travel trailers. This floor plan features a bunk room along with some functionality to carry cargo.

It also features some of the best outside meal prep in the business, along with a build quality and features that, I feel, set these apart. Sometimes far apart. What do I mean by that?

From the ground up

I have often urged readers to look at how an RV is built before ever setting foot inside. We all get swayed by beautiful cabinetry and clean, luxurious appearances. I’m no different, quite frankly, so I like to know what I’m getting before I consider handing over my hardly-earned money.

One of the first considerations on an RV is the suspension. I really like the torsion axle suspension as it provides a smoother, more controlled ride and allows the wheels to act more independently. This is how a higher-end car’s suspension works, whereas a moving van doesn’t have this level of sophistication.

The result of this is that your contents don’t get as badly shaken. Neither does the structure of the RV so, theoretically, you won’t have as many structural issue. Makes sense, right?

Tires, too, make a big difference. We’ve all heard disparaging comments about travel trailer tires and, quite honestly, there is only one brand I would put on my own travel trailer—Goodyear’s Endurance brand. We actually did a podcast episode with the trailer tire experts from Goodyear.

Not only do these trailers come with the Goodyear Endurance tires, but they also have in-tire tire pressure and temperature monitors. These are all standard features.

Body building

The next step is how the structure of the RV is built. Rockwood and Flagstaff use their own laminating plant and vacuum laminate all the walls under their own controls. They also vacuum laminate the roofs of these things. Of course, the underlying structure is a welded aluminum cage with block foam insulation.

They further use frameless windows, which require less maintenance.

Under that deck, the underbelly is heated and enclosed. There are also 12-volt tank heaters, so you can camp in colder conditions and be less concerned about freezing. Further, they use a radiant barrier material in the slide room floor and under the front cap, which also is insulated.

All of this sits on a 5/8” tongue-and-groove plywood deck.

You’ll also find anything that’s structural in this RV to be framed in a welded aluminum cage structure. Look under things like the bed structure or the dinette—they’re welded aluminum. Most towable RVs uses stapled wood here.

More good features

In addition to build quality, there are a few other features that really make me happy about the Flagstaff Super Lite 27BHWS. They use a 22” oven and feature one of the largest microwave ovens in the towable space.

There’s a high-performance vent fan instead of the do-nothing four-inch vent fan.

I also like the freestanding table that’s part of the u-shaped dinette. However, I would love to see some clever RV parts company make one of these that also was able to be raised to counter height to provide additional prep space.

I had mentioned great outdoor cooking functionality—and the Flagstaff Super Lite 27BHWS has it. Most Rockwood and Flagstaff products incorporate a rail on the outside of the trailer where you can slot in the included flat-top griddle. They also have a metal table that sits in the rail as well. I have this and use the living heck out of it.

But this adds an actual rear kitchen with propane burners plus an outdoor fridge. I would like the kitchen to be an option only because I’ve seen what some companies are able to do with all that space that’s in there for those who choose not to have a kitchen. But I guess it’s an option if you have a free afternoon and a screw gun.

This does have a drop frame in front, which translates into a fairly sizable front pass-through storage compartment.

More details

This model also has a swing-up door in the back. The lower bunk also is hinged so it can swing up. Even with the slide room closed, you could put in some longer items like a two-person kayak, for example. I like the idea of being able to utilize this space, as the younger travelers that come with you are bound to want to bring their things.

On the subject of bunks, the ones in this trailer are thicker than what most of the RV industry uses.

Other details

A lot of this floor plan isn’t revolutionary, of course. You have a front bedroom with a wardrobe slide. There is a queen-sized bed, but it’s 60 X 74. However, there is space for a longer, full-sized queen bed. I do like that there’s a separate entry way into the front bedroom. And there’s a surprising amount of closet space.

This also has a larger closet/pantry at the back entry door. The interior doesn’t have any points that are otherwise out of the ordinary.

I also like that there are actually two awnings on this trailer. Each covers one of the entry doors. But the combination of the two gives a tremendous amount of awning coverage.

Challenges

Lest you think that this RV is perfect, know that none of them are.

For example, counter space is a bit limited, although there is a counter extension that hangs on the edge of the counter. I’ve seen where some RV companies put on a hinged extension, but Rockwood/Flagstaff didn’t. I suspect that’s because there are also drawers here, and they wanted to offer the choice of how you access those drawers.

I know a lot of RV dealers might look at a half-ton truck and think this is a good match, but it’s really not unless you have a unicorn truck. The tongue weight on this baby is 921 pounds dry weight, and then you add batteries and propane and your stuff and more. I’m a big fan of having more truck than you need, even though that bucks the trends in the industry.

We have a great RV towing guide which I would use no matter what you’re planning to purchase.

Also, this RV has two connection points for the dump system: one for the bathroom in back and the second for the kitchen. I know of more than a few campers who have just plumbed these into one outlet.

One interesting thing. When I worked at the RV dealership I sold Flagstaff products. A competing dealership sold Rockwood and kept telling people that brand was superior. Without question, they are literally the same product with different stickers, period. So if there isn’t a Rockwood dealer near you but there is a Flagstaff dealer, you’re getting the same RV.

Boondocking and travel access

For 2023, the standard Go Power! solar panel on this rig has been bumped up to 200 watts, from 190. You can also opt in a second 200-watt panel, if you’d like.

One of the longstanding features of these trailers is the Showermiser, which redirects water back into the holding tank while you’re waiting for it to heat up in the shower. This is one of the many features I use regularly on my own trailer. It is a big help in conserving water when off the grid.

The Flagstaff Super Lite 27BHWS is pretty accessible with the large slide room in, although you’ll have to utilize the bedroom door to get to the front. The rest of the RV is accessible with the slide in.

Conclusions

There are a number of friends of mine in the RV industry who have a choice of what they buy, as do I. Many of these friends have either Rockwood or Flagstaff products just because of how they’re built.

Now, are these perfect? Nope—no RV is. Further, no matter how good any RV is, some of the roads we traverse in our adventures are absolutely horrible. There are many times where I open the door to my own Rockwood, half expecting the hanging cabinetry to be on the floor. But it has never been.

I like these trailers quite a bit and do feel they are better built than a lot of what’s out there. Further, there are a lot of features that can really make a difference long-term, such as the better tires and suspension.

Overall, a solid offering that’s been slightly upgraded for 2023.

