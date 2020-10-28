RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, October 28, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1459

Today's thought

“When I was about eight, I decided that the most wonderful thing, next to a human being, was a book.”―Margaret Walker

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chocolate Day!

On this day in history: 1636 – The Massachusetts Bay Colony votes to establish a theological college, which would later become Harvard University.

Tip of the Day

RV waste water tips

By Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

Something RV owners learn through experience is to always keep an assortment of sewer hose adapters and extra lengths of sewer drain hoses in the RV. You never know what type or size of sewer drain connection you might encounter, and you never know how far away the sewer drain will be from the RV.

One of my favorite adapters is the Universal 90-degree sewer adapter. It works on most smooth pipe and threaded pipe sewer drain connections you might encounter at campgrounds. And you can purchase clear see-through adapters that take the guessing out of whether the tank is empty or clean, when you empty and flush the black water holding tank.

• Owning and Operating an RV E-book Course

Today's RV review…

In today's column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Alliance Paradigm 310RL. As he reports, "There were a lot of things that just made me say 'wow' as I looked over this fifth wheel. The build quality, cabinetry, fit, and finish were all first-rate."

Did you read Tony's review yesterday of the 2021 Holiday House 18RB?

The RV Lifestyle: How it all began

Did you ever wonder how the RV craze began, and what were the factors that made it such a popular way to travel, experience the great outdoors, and do it in comfort? Terence Young wrote an article about how it happened.

Yesterday’s featured article: Family’s RV woes inspire hilarious music video

Helpful resources

Quick Tip

Insurance awareness for motorhomers with toads

If you have a motorhome and are towing a car (toad), you must have a policy that covers both car and motorhome. If you are in an accident, most likely both will be damaged. If you have policies with two insurance companies, you are looking at two deductibles and two claims. You are also liable if your car breaks loose from the motorhome and goes off on its own.

Claims will be filed by drivers of other vehicles yours has hit, as well as property owners that have sustained damage caused by your errant car. These claims will most likely be against the liability portion of your RV insurance. Your motorhome insurance does not automatically extend to the car you are towing. This is why you should carry liability coverage on both your motorhome and towed vehicle. From So, You Want To Be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised]. Available on Amazon.com.

Website of the day

Drivin’ & Vibin’

This family of three lives full-time on the road and writes great blog posts about living minimally and mindfully.

#937-1

Two of the best black tank dumpin’ gadgets

Tony Barthel writes: “Dealing with the black tank is one of the least enjoyable parts of the RV lifestyle. When a product comes along that makes the process even a little bit friendlier, I’m in. As such, two Camco products have really made my black tank dealings less miserable and have taken some of the frustration out of parts of this process.” Read more about these two helpful products here.

Trivia

Do you know what the deadliest animal on the planet is? Nope, it’s not sharks, or lions, or tigers or bears! According to the CDC, the deadliest animal on Earth is the mosquito. They kill more humans than anything else on our planet. Between malaria, Zika virus, dengue fever, chikungunya and the West Nile virus (and many others), mosquitoes result in more than one million human deaths per year.

Readers' Pet of the Day

“This is Rosie. She is a native Montanan and the smartest dog to ever adopt me. Some of the things she loved was laying on a pile of snow and going wherever I was going. I always felt safe while hiking because with one eye blue and one brown she looked like the proverbial ankle-biting protector that strangers did not want to approach. The truth is she would lick you to death. Dogs have the ability to give everything and ask for so little.” —Cee Taylor

Leave here with a laugh

What’s made of leather and sounds like a sneeze?

A shoe!

