RV Review: Brinkley RV is a new company with great ideas

Today we get a sneak peek at a brand-new RV from a brand-new RV company—Brinkley RV. The model we’re looking at is the Brinkley RV Model Z 3100, a mid-profile fifth wheel that is just built very, very differently. But wait, you ask. Who is Brinkley RV?

Brinkley RV

Brinkley RV is a new RV company put together by veterans in the industry. This is a story that has been repeated several times recently, most notably with Alliance RV and then Ember RV.

From an article in the Goshen News,

Ron Fenech is the former RV senior group president for THOR and a co-founder of Grand Design RV. Fenech will serve in an advisory role while the day-to-day will be handled by the other three co-owners of Brinkley: Ryan Thwaits, formerly of Red Rock Supply and Indiana Transport, and Nate Goldenberg and Micah Staley, both formerly of Grand Design.

“What drew me most to this opportunity with Brinkley was the chance to work with Micah, Nate, and Ryan,” Fenech said. “I’ve worked with all of them and know how talented they are. Micah and Nate are two of the best product guys in our industry. And Ryan is a very successful businessman who knows how to get things done. I trust each of them and I know our dealers do as well. Our goal is simple: to be the best. This is going to be fun.”

Since the above article, Bill Fenech has joined the ownership of Brinkley RV. He previously worked for Grand Design RV, and will reportedly take an advisory role with the company.

Apparently, the initial prototype was taken out and used and abused by the team in actual real-world camping situations. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve asked decision-makers in the RV space how something came about and they fully admit they do not go camping, so don’t have an answer. The Brinkley RV folks went camping.

What Brinkley RV did

There is so much going on here and so many places where I said to myself, “Finally, someone did that.” I hope you have your morning Bloody Mary. We have stuff to see.

First of all, features. If you hate dumping tanks because of the tank valve contortion, your problem is solved. The prototype Z 3100 incorporates electric gate valves so you just connect up one hose and push a button. There are a lot of fifth wheels that have remote tank pulls—but these fail so often they could be political promises.

There’s also a fresh water hose on a reel built into this rig. All the exterior baggage doors feature magnetic hold-backs, but these magnets are color coordinated with the exterior. It’s like the Force—you can’t see it but you can feel it. There’s also a rear storage compartment on this model that is the perfect size for things like camping chairs and that sort of stuff.

This example is riding on H-rated tires mounted to 17.5” wheels and sprung with a MORryde CRE suspension system.

MORryde also supplies the Safe-T-Rail entry handle that I have on my own RV. I absolutely love that thing. I wouldn’t have an RV without it after experiencing it.

What’s inside the Brinkley RV Model Z

Once we’ve stepped inside, you’ll notice that the interior has a really different feel. Why is that?

First of all, the build quality on this is precise enough that there isn’t a crown molding to hide rushed wall builds.

The windows are something I’ve never seen before. They’re square frameless windows but they swing upward significantly. They incorporate both night shades and retractable screens. Very different and just better. Much better.

The feel of this interior is almost mid-century modern, but I’m sure there will be a few choices. In the example shown, there are individual chairs at the dining table that face an ottoman with a backrest built in. The table has a drawer underneath it, which is pretty useful.

That ottoman has storage in it. But the top can also swing upwards and be used as its own table—for example, if you move it over to the couch at the back. On either side of that couch are larger flat tables, but then there is space under each side for “stuff,” as well.

Of course, there’s a theater seat and that faces the road-side wall—where you’ll find a televator. When the TV’s down, the counter top is flush with the kitchen—so you could make a huge buffet. You’ll be able to make said buffet with the stove that incorporates a cast grate and also a huge oven.

Storing all your supplies is no problem with a larger pantry cabinet at the front of the space that sports adjustable shelves. There are drawers all over the place. And, if you look carefully, you might even find the one under the kitchen island that has two pet dishes in it. Oh, that island has a metal structure.

More storage is in the larger 12-volt compressor fridge.

Up stares

Getting to the second floor, you’ll see floating steps which are the perfect spot for shoes. Once upstairs you’ll likely appreciate the 6’ 7.5” ceiling height.

If you’re in the bathroom, you’ll notice a lot of storage there, too. Also, the bathroom door locks. That’s not very common.

The shower features a ludicrous shower head that has a body spray function. But no worries about hot water. It’s a tankless system so you can drain the 90-gallon holding tank—if you’re willing to bear the complaints from the rest of your crew.

In the bedroom there’s a cabinet on the camp side. That isn’t unusual, but the sliding top is. I’ve seen lots of these tops hinged at the back, so that means you have to take all your stuff off if you want to get in there.

There are also plenty of drawers here, too. All the drawers and cabinets in this rig not only feature soft-close mechanisms, but magnetic catches, as well.

A choice of either queen- or king-size beds is available. I’ve also noticed that, where it makes sense to use these, there are household outlets that also feature both traditional and USB C plugs all in one enclosure.

There’s also space for a stacking washer and dryer.

More details on the Brinkley RV Model Z

The unit I saw is a prototype, so not everything is settled just yet. What they showed is truly impressive, indeed. It’s not just the specs, per se, but the attention to detail in things people will come to appreciate over time. The price will reportedly be in the upper $90,000 range.



I do know that this decor is going to be very polarizing. While I love it, I know that’s not going to be a universal sentiment. But I would be all over this interior.

As more details and models come into place, we will keep on top of things—just as we have with Alliance RV and Ember.

I have to say that the exterior of this trailer is absolutely tasteful and modern. It’s not at all carnival float styling, and I, for one, sincerely appreciate that.

I’m curious what your take is on the styling and features of this rig.

