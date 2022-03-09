RV Review: Coachmen Apex Ultra-Lite; a straightforward couple’s camper

Today’s review is of the Coachmen Apex Ultra-Lite 265RBSS, a couple’s larger camper with a super slide and full-width rear bath. While I do my best to find the most exciting, different and groundbreaking RVs, there are days when we take a look at stuff that just sells in droves—like this Apex.

The reason a trailer like this is so popular is that the price is pretty average, it has a decent-sized interior with lots of usable features, plus it’s not so big and heavy that a well-suited half-ton truck can’t tow it around.

But, as always, know the cargo carrying capacity of your tow vehicle, not just the inflated information about what the manufacturer thinks it can pull. Big difference there.

Coachmen Apex 265RBSS 1 of 10

What’s inside the Apex Ultra-Lite

While some RVs feature some incredible innovative interiors, features or components, this one is very traditional. And that’s the kind of thing some folks dig.

What you will find is all Furrion all the time when it comes to appliances. I think this is going to be much more common, as well, since Lippert bought Furrion and now is even more of a one-stop shop for RV components.

The list includes a 12-volt DC compressor fridge, oven, vent hood and even the air conditioner. The Furrion air conditioner is rated at 14,500 BTU. The company states that it offers more performance than the typical 15,000 BTU air conditioner. If you’re interested in the how and why of this, there is a website all about the Furrion Chill® air conditioner.

What I do know is that I like Furrion’s controller better than the terrible Dometic unit I’ve seen on so many RVs, and filed warranty claims for, as well.

Unfortunately, while Coachmen was talking to Furrion, someone must have goofed up as they ordered the smaller of two ovens. Yes, they make a 21” oven. No, it’s not in here. In fact, that MSRP is $50 different and I’m sure, given the choice, someone would pay an additional $50 on a $49,000 RV to have a component that is far, far superior.

There is a decent amount of cabinet space, and counter space is plentiful, as well. One of the things I like is that there’s not only a backsplash behind the stove, but it even extends to behind the sink.

Spacious bathroom in the Apex Ultra-Lite

Speaking of sinks, those who like a spacious bathroom will like the one here as it extends the full width of the rear of the trailer. If a fluffy-friendly toilet experience is what you seek, look no further. It’s definitely here.

There’s also a decent amount of counter space surrounding the sink, so if you do have appliances or whatnot, there’s space for them here.

Also in the bathroom is a linen closet, so the decent interior cabinet and storage space extends to the smallest room in the house.

On the opposite end of the trailer there’s a proper queen-sized bed. The hanging closets on either side of this are oddly canted inward on the face. But that doesn’t really affect their usability—it’s just more of a styling decision than anything else.

Build

When you buy a house people say things like “it has good bones.” OK. Well, maybe that applies here in the Apex Ultra-Lite, where the cabinetry is all of the solid pocket-screwed variety. The floor is an interesting laminate, so it’s less likely to suffer water damage. However, of late, I’m more leery of laminated floors in ultra light trailers based on some videos I saw over on the Tubes of You.

However, the walls do feature Azdel laminates inside and out. Also, even the roof is a laminated design—which is my favorite way to make RV roofs.

Boondocking and Travel Access

Aside from the bedroom, the Apex Ultra-Lite is fully accessible with the slide room in. That’s a big-momma slide as there’s a U-shaped dinette plus either theater seats or a couch in there. But it’s also a through-the-frame design. So you could partially open it to get to the bedroom if you absolutely had to, but I wouldn’t make it a regular practice of doing so.

Fifty gallons of fresh water and 70 of gray is pretty decent. However, the gray is split into a kitchen and bathroom tank and there’s a separate dump valve for each of those. Bleh.

In summary

Overall, there’s nothing either really wrong with this design nor is there anything exceptional. It’s just a solid, well-executed couple’s camper.

There is an outdoor kitchen which consists of a small bar-sized fridge and a Coleman portable griddle. That works.

I do like that, in this larger trailer, the stabilizer jacks are at a 45° angle to the frame. I’ve been told that makes for a more stable trailer.

Overall, it’s just a decent, functional, relatively lightweight couple’s camper.

*****

I would love to read your comments and suggestions over on our new forums, where you can weigh in and start or join a discussion about all things RV. Here’s a link to my RV Reviews Forum.

Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVDT1813