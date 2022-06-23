RV Review: East To West Alta 2600KRB Travel Trailer

Today’s review is of the East to West Alta 2600KRB, a travel trailer that is a really popular floor plan. In fact, I have shared the same description of the floor plan that so, so many fifth wheel manufacturers use. This is almost the travel trailer equivalent of that same idea.

If you’re a company that makes this floor plan, how do you differentiate your product? If a prospect comes into the dealership, what factors are you using to differentiate yourself from the others?

Those are the questions I was asking myself when seeing the East To West Alta 2600KRB, which is a couple’s larger camper that features a bathroom at the rear of the trailer and a bedroom in the front. In between those two is an “L”-shaped kitchen across from a dinette, and theater seats across from the TV.

Differences in the Alta 2600KRB

One of the things that sets this trailer apart starts in a place that’s particularly appealing for taller travelers. The ceiling height in this model is 6’9”, about three inches more than is typical in a laminated travel trailer.

This also translates into a roomier shower, thanks to the additional height. And that shower is pretty large, as is the whole bathroom, which spans the entire width of the trailer. I’ve seen this layout in the Heartland North Trail 25RBP, for example. As someone who basically doesn’t watch TV, I loved the desk/dining setup in that trailer. But back in the bathroom they had the silly two sink setup, which wasn’t usable as such. The Alta 2600KRB has a single sink bowl and then counterspace. See, that’s how it’s done, son.

On the subject of larger spaces, this trailer is available with a king-sized bed that measures 70” X 80”. As you might expect, the bed takes up much of the space in the bedroom, though there are drawers on either side of the bed. There are also hanging closets that extend a bit over the bed. I can see this being a prime headache maker. It seems an odd design.

Good use of space under the bed

East To West did make good use of the space under the bed in the Alta 2600KRB. There you’ll find a cabinet that features a recessed well on the top and two drawers underneath. There’s also an open space next to the drawers which could be a pet kennel, just storage or whatever.

East To West put both USB and 120-volt plugs on the sides of the cabinet. When you plug something in there, the plug will also intrude on the bed space.

What I’m trying to tell you here is to just get a queen-sized bed in this thing already. There seem to be far too many compromises with the king. Sort of like medieval peasants had in England. The king was a pain in the neck.

Let’s get cooking

One of the things East To West did that seems so difficult for RV makers is to make the counter extension for the “L”-shaped kitchen counter actually flush with that counter when it’s up. Hoorah!

Or, if we’re keeping in the medieval feel, Huzzah!

There’s certainly a decent amount of space here in the kitchen, and you would expect that since we have the smaller oven. There is also a large pantry immediately to the left of the entry door, which is certainly useful.

There are no floor ducts for the heating system, which I like.

The dining table is just like the one I had in my previous trailer. There are two slots mounted to the wall and then proper table legs on the entry edge. This was always fiddly to me. I would have much preferred just two table legs so the dinette table is freestanding.

The build on this trailer also features inner and outer layers of Azdel substrate in the wall construction. That’s a plus.

Boondocking and travel access

The bathroom in this trailer is accessible with the slide in, as is much of the main living space. But, if you want to get to the bedroom with the slide room in, as they say in those gangster movies, fuggedaboudit. There will be no accessing the bedroom with the slide in.

There is a standard 50-watt solar panel with an additional panel available as part of the “West Coast Power Package” option. This also includes a 30-amp charge controller and a second battery.

In summary

I have never seen a better sales pitch for a queen bed instead of a king-sized bed than this trailer. With the plugs facing the bed and the cabinets hanging over the bed, I just can’t see a real reason to want that king-sized bed, quite frankly.

Yes. It’s larger. And that goes very well with the taller 6’9” interior ceiling height. In fact, this rig is spacious all around.

So, would I rather have this or the Heartland North Trail? Hands down, I like the North Trail better for a number of reasons.

The pricing information I was able to get on this trailer comes from NadaGuides.com and I suspect it’s way off, quite frankly. I did see dealers advertising these with an MSRP much higher and more in line with the price of the competing Heartland North Trail.

But my own priorities may be different than yours. What’s your take?

