RV Daily Tips. Thursday, July 29, 2021

Issue 1654

Today’s thought

“Life is a series of surprises and would not be worth taking or keeping if it were not.” ―Ralph Waldo Emerson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chili Dog Day!

On this day in history: 1958 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs into law the National Aeronautics and Space Act, which creates the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Tip of the Day

Use a Ford Taurus (and other things) to tenderize steaks (really!)

By Gail Marsh

Yum! Is there anything better than a juicy, tender, grilled steak? Every time I see a Ford Taurus I think about eating a steak so-tender-it-melts-in-your-mouth! (By the way, the Taurus is no longer in production. However, it was a wildly popular car in the ’80s. In fact, the Ford Taurus was named the 1986 Motor Trend Car of the Year.)

Yes, we’re still talking about steak here! The reason I connect the Taurus with tenderizing steak is because my neighbor, Karen, used her car to make the most tender, mouth-watering steaks I’ve ever eaten. No kidding! This is what she’d do…

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Flagstaff Super Lite 524BBS. As he reports, “With the huge amount of cabinets in this rig I could see this actually serving a lot of people. But the overall length is such that it would be manageable in a lot of smaller RV parks and state campgrounds.” Learn more.

NEW! "Why I love my RV"

Every Monday through Saturday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

Pipe thread tape: Use the right color, the right way

When plumbing water or gas lines, many RVers use thread seal tape, or “Teflon tape” as it’s commonly called. … Since it comes on a spool, it’s easy to wind around pipe threads, not only to seal them against leakage but also, since the stuff acts like a lubricant, it makes it easier to tighten up the connection. Russ and Tiña De Maris talk about the different kinds of thread tape and when to use them here.

Quick Tip

Easy LP “leak down” test

Not sure if you may have a leak in your towable RV LP system? Here’s a simple, inexpensive way to ensure you don’t. With your LP cylinder valves open (and gas in at least one of them), shut off all appliances and pilot lights. Now shut off the valves of your LP cylinders. If you come back in an hour and the “flag” that shows your LP has run out indicates you’re out of LP, you’ve got a leak somewhere. Leave the gas valves shut and find that leak – and fix it without delay.

Website of the day

Awesome Farms and Ranches You Can Visit in Each State

Who can turn down petting a baby goat, buying some fresh cheese and veggies, or learning about sustainable farming? Not us! Check out this list from Travel Pulse with the best farms in each state.

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 17

The RV Geeks solve your problems, and host Scott Linden has industry news on a new Airstream Class B, and total RV sales for the year to date. The RVtravel.com podcast is brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters and TearDropShop.com.

Listen to the episode here.

Need a step up?

Car or truck roof too hard to reach? Designed to fit over almost any tire, the TireStep allows you to reach three important areas of your truck or SUV: the engine compartment, the roof, and the bed. For fifth wheel owners, the TireStep may be the helper you’ve been wanting for a long time and just didn’t know it. Reaching over the truck bed using the TireStep is not a problem while hitching or unhitching your rig. Learn more here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• For couples who quarantined together during the first part of the lockdown, 20 percent say they’re doing better in their relationship than they were pre-pandemic. Wow!

• 16 percent have more than four email addresses that they use on a regular basis.

• When the pandemic “ends,” 36 percent say they will continue to avoid shaking hands.

Recent poll: About how many nights in the last year have you spent in a rest area?

Recipe of the Day

Chili Dog In A Log!

by Colleen Sowa from La Crosse, WI

These reminded us of something you’d find at a county fair with all the fried food deliciousness. Imagine biting into a melted chili cheese dog fried in a crunchy egg roll wrapper and you have this tasty snack. Fry these up for the big game, sit down and watch them disappear. We suggest serving with extra chili and a bit of mustard for dipping. These are awesome!

Hot diggity dog these sound good! Get the recipe.

Strengthen your hands, fingers and forearms

Here’s a great, easy way to build up the strength in your hands, fingers or forearms. Perfect for RVers. If you suffer from arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, tendonitis or tennis elbow this is for you. It’s also great for simply building up the strength of your grip. This is a best seller and costs about $10. Learn more or order.

Trivia

Not to be too intrusive here, but how many times a day do you pee? The average person pees about six times per day. Where do you fall? (Tip: If you’re not going to the bathroom that often, perhaps go pour yourself a glass of water…)

*Who gets the most searches per month?

Amazon, Google or Walmart? Yesterday’s trivia tells ya!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Mitzie is a 3-year-old dachshund mix. She won’t tell us her other half! She enjoys RVing and likes her doggie window.” —Ivan Read

Leave here with a laugh

