RV Review: Forthcoming Happier Camper HC1 Studio

I have seen a lot of the very distinctive and sorta retro Happier Camper HC1 trailers around, many more than I would have suspected. The cute little trailers offer a lot of flexibility thanks to a modular interior system dubbed Adaptiv™. It allows you to easily reconfigure and also add items to the trailer.

In fact, my wife and I specifically went to an RV show half a state away years ago when these first came out so we could look at them, thinking they might fit what we were looking for. One of the reasons this didn’t fit was that there really wasn’t a specific kitchen and bathroom in the mini trailers. Well, now that’s changed with the announcement of the Happier Camper HC1 Studio.

One of the reasons people trade in their RVs is that the RV that they have now no longer meets their needs. When I was working in sales, there were a lot of people who would buy something and then end up not fulfilling their vision with whatever they had purchased.

These unusual little trailers are comprised of a fiberglass outer shell much like a boat and a reconfigurable inner layout using the company’s components that they refer to as the Adaptiv™ system.

Front kitchen in the Happier Camper HC1 Studio

The biggest change to these trailers is the addition of a permanent kitchen in the front. That kitchen consists of a two-burner flush-mount stove, a sink, and a drawer-style 12-volt refrigerator. Interestingly, this is almost the same kitchen configuration as Lance offers in their nifty 2075 as an outdoor kitchen.

While the Adaptiv™ system was available with many of these components in the past, having them built in and plumbed permanently to the trailer makes a big difference to some buyers, I would imagine.

Bathroom

Even more than the kitchen, adding a bathroom to the trailers might be enough to get some prospects to become buyers.

The bathroom is a wet bath, of sorts. Essentially it’s a shower stall, but in that you’ll find a dry flush toilet. The good thing about this system is that you can take the toilet out and use the shower unencumbered. There is also no black tank, since this is a dry flush toilet much like the Laveo dry flush toilet I had written about.

Well, it’s a dry flush toilet if you remember to take it out of the stall before you take a shower. Although, perhaps you could accomplish all morning activities at the same time if you don’t.

Warm daze ahead

Another big change on this model is the addition of a water heater and space heater. Previous iterations of the Happier Camper HC1 were relatively primitive in their functionality, both a plus and a minus. However, this one does add the previously mentioned water system along with a space heater and water heater in the form of a Truma AquaGo system. That combines both functions into one unit—saving space and minimizing the number of separate systems.

There are 17 gallons of water to draw from for the sink and shower, and 17 gallons of storage for that water to go when it’s done making you and your dishes clean.

Having a space heater might also balance the scales for some prospects with this model.

Adaptiv™ system in the Happier Camper HC1 Studio

The Adaptiv™ system is what really makes this RV stand out. It is essentially a series of cubes that fit into notches in the floor of the trailer that outfit it the way an owner would like. In the Adaptiv™ system are modules that include coolers, sinks, toilets, bunk beds, tables, chairs, refrigerators, cooking surfaces and more.

Each component is based on a cube shape and sort of snaps into the floor of the trailer like a Lego brick. So, using this system, you could start with a simple layout that serves your needs today and adapt and change and upgrade as your needs and vision changes. It’s actually quite brilliant.

With a traditional camper, if you think you can go without a toilet or a sink or envision yourself with a certain type of sleeping arrangement, that’s what you’re getting unless you trade it in. With the entire line of Happier Camper models, you can buy more components of the Adaptiv™ system down the road to suit your style then.

Change up the Happier Camper HC1 Studio for multiple uses

Furthermore, if you need a well-equipped camper this weekend but want something just to haul your toys the next, that’s a possibility, as well. The modules can go in and out and be reconfigured on the fly. You can even easily carry the components outside and use them there. So the kitchen that’s inside one minute can be an outdoor kitchen the next.

All of this fits into a tiny trailer that is so easily towed. It does have some built-in cabinetry and lighting. On the passenger side there’s a large window that flips up almost like a take-out window on a catering truck. Some of the videos on the company’s website show one camper passing food out the window to another.

The back of the HC1 Studio is a large hatch on struts so you can get the modules or other cargo in and out. In fact, the HC1 includes tie-downs, so you could haul motorcycles or bicycles or kayaks and the like.

In summary

Even without the clear benefit of a very light camper factoring into the equation, the large rear hatch at the rear along with the very flexible Adaptiv™ system could make this the kind of rig that really fits a lot of people.

Further, Happier Camper has also added models specifically for business use with a large side window that flips up. Think of using this for a coffee trailer or photo booth, that sort of thing.

In fact, one of my favorite business stories is of New Belgium Brewing in Colorado. Those folks started their business out of a barn and brought a vintage trailer that had taps in it to community events, offering samples of their brew to people.

You could potentially take your garage brew in a Happier Camper HC1 and visit community festivals to grow your hobby into your livelihood. Neat.

Price of the Happier Camper HC1 Studio may be an issue

The one barrier I can see to greater prosperity for the brand could be the $49,995 base price of this model. It’s clever, well-made and offers tremendous flexibility plus a very unique style. But this is also a big nut to crack. However, there are van lifers who are ponying up $200K for a van conversion, also. So somewhere there is a money tree.

Cool addition to this line of trailers

Still, the Happier Camper HC1 Studio is a very cool addition to an already nifty little line of little trailers.

