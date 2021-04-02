RV Daily Tips. Friday, April 2, 2021

Issue 1570

Today’s thought

“If a man is to shed the light of the sun upon other men, he must first of all have it within himself.” ―Romain Rolland

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Good Friday! It’s also National Ferret Day!

On this day in history: 1902 – “Electric Theatre,” the first full-time movie theater in the United States, opens in Los Angeles.

Tip of the Day

Downsizing to become full-time RVers

By Neil Seidler, CPA, CMA

Today I’m going to talk a little about becoming a full-time RVer – specifically about packing up and selling your home to become full-time RVers. Although we’ve been what I call part-time full-timers for quite a while, we finally decided to sell our sticks-and-bricks home. It’s been a long few months of having garage sales to sell off the things we don’t want to keep, packing up the things that we do want to keep that will go into storage, and deciding what things are in each category. My insight and advice to anyone beginning the process is as follows. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Thor Vegas 24.1 Class A Motorhome. As he reports, “I’m surprised more companies don’t offer a configuration like this. I love the size and the layout of this rig, and appreciate the many unique features in the floor plan.” Learn more and peek inside.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Thor Hurricane 34J Class A Gas Motorhome? If you missed it, you can read it here.

Try these grilling tips for healthy and tasty barbecuing

The barbecue has become just as much a part of the RV lifestyle as camp chairs and hiking boots. If you are the head barbecue cook, there is no reason why you can’t produce both tasty and nutritious food on the grill. Here are a few tips on healthy barbecuing.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

From Mark Polk, RV Education 101

Question: We plan to do several days of dry camping at a time. Is there a way to calculate how much propane we will use?

Mark’s answer: There is a way to roughly calculate propane usage. You need to know how much propane is in your RV when it is full. An RV propane tank is full at 80 percent of its capacity to allow for expansion. Multiply your propane container capacity using one of these formulas (gallons or pounds) to determine container BTU capacity. BTUs per gallon equal 91,502. BTUs per pound equal 21,548. Divide your container BTU capacity by the total BTU demand of the appliances you are using. BTU appliance demand can normally be found on the appliance or in the appliance owner’s manual. This will give you an idea of how long you can expect your LP gas to last. For example, if your RV propane container holds 14 gallons of LP gas when it’s full, you multiply 14 X 91,502. The result is 128,1028. You divide this figure by the total BTU demand of appliances, let’s say 43,800 BTUs, which gives you approximately 29 hours of use.

Website of the day

Give.org

From the Better Business Bureau comes give.org, a website that analyzes thousands of charities and shows you exactly how and where your money will be used. The BBB makes sure your money will be used effectively, should you donate.

Trivia

When you fill up your fountain drink at a restaurant next time, you might want to pass on the ice. A study found that 70 percent of all ice from fast food restaurants was dirtier than toilet water. You can read more here. (Since this study was from 2006, hopefully things have improved since then.)

*What popular vegetable has more genes than humans?

A.) Tomato

B.) Zucchini

C.) Spinach

You’ll find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our dog, Caia, LOVES traveling in our motorhome. She often will not voluntarily get out at the end of a trip and has to be picked up and carried into the house. She is a 14-year old senior girl who we rescued about 5 years ago. In this photo, she is all buckled up and ready to head out on a trip.” —Ellen Powers

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Recipe of the Day

Spring Salad With Orange Dressing

by Tammi Preston from Pilot Rock, OR

From the crunch of the nuts to the dried fruits, the textures in this salad are amazing. The orange salad dressing is what really sets this recipe apart. It’s tangy and sweet all in one yummy vinaigrette. We really enjoyed the crunch the sugared almonds added to the salad. We may make those to add to all our salads instead of croutons.

Get the recipe here.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Cheesecake in a blender

Leave here with a laugh

What do you call a ghost chicken?

A poultry-geist

