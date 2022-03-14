RV Review: Tiny Suzuki Every van conversion by Oka Motors

As we become more aware of the fuel economy of our own RVs and all vehicles, for that matter, I thought we’d take a look across the pond once again and see one of the better uses of space that I’ve seen in an RV. Yep, we’re taking a peek at a Japanese-market RV that’s based on a tiny Suzuki Every, a very mini van offering by that company.

In a space much, much shorter than a U.S.-market Toyota Corolla, for example, the Suzuki Every van is a super tiny box. But Japanese van converter Oka Motors has created space for three in this diminutive box, called the Miniature Cruise Cozy.

Conversion

To start the conversion, Oka removed the two rear seats in the little van. But the items they brought to the table mean that three people can have a seat in the van on the way to the campground. There’s also space for all three to sleep when they get there. Incredible.

Remembering that the Japanese drive on the wrong side of the road, there is a long counter along the driver side of the vehicle. In this center is a sink, a microwave and a 12-volt cooler. It’s a full kitchen. But that cooler has another cool feature. It’s on a sliding drawer so you can slide it out at the back of the little van and get to it from back there.

Suzuki Oku conversion 1 of 15

Kitchen in the Every van conversion

Like so many things in this van, the kitchen counter serves multiple purposes. One of its jobs is to be the platform for a loft bed. That is thanks to the flip-up cabinet faces on either side of the microwave along with some drop-in side support panels. Inflate the sleeping pad and you’re all set.

I had mentioned the slide-out drawer with the cooler on it. Those drop-in panels that make the bed are stored beneath that.

Dining

Dining is done via a table that rides on a rail and can move back and forth along the kitchen counter. There are two cup holders cut into the table top. You can also pop the table off the rail and use it on what is otherwise a handle at the back of the van (with the hatchback open). So now you have an outside dining table.

The microwave isn’t the only way to heat your grub. The van also comes with a single-burner propane stove.

Sit and sleep

Seating is another area where Oka has really thought things through.

There’s a sofa arrangement on the passenger side (again, where we Yanks have our driver’s side). This couch arrangement is pretty darned clever—kind of like the whole rig.

You can have the couch with a back rest facing the kitchen counter. That facilitates use of this space as there isn’t a pop-top on this rig. There’s a center cushion in the couch that can be removed. So now you have face-to-face seating and can use that sliding table as a dinette.

Take out the backrest cushions and fold the front seats forward—now you have a two-person bed. Well, as long as those two folks are skinny and really like one another. Remember, this is a tiny van.

Off the grid

Power for the tiny traveler comes courtesy of two 85-amp-hour batteries feeding the van through a 1500-watt inverter. If you really wanna go nuts with power, you can upgrade the batteries to a dual 100-amp-hour setup.

A lot of travel trailers I’ve been writing about, even some of the more “affordable” ones, sell for more than the roughly $28,275 of this van—and that includes the van!

Take a video tour of the Every van conversion

I love including video tours with the articles I share with you and here’s one for the Every van conversion. But, for some odd reason, I seem to have issues with understanding what the gent is saying. Still, it’s pretty darned cool to watch.

Oh, and you can even get one with four-wheel-drive!

