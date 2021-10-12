RV Review: Winnebago Hike 100 – A game-changing adventure trailer

Wow! Smaller is better! At least when it comes to the way a lot of new RV shoppers are looking at things. And one of the things they’re going to like quite a bit is the new Winnebago Hike 100.



The Hike 100 is the smallest member of the Winnebago Hike family. In fact we’ve looked at the Winnebago Hike 210RB in the past. This new 100-series is actually comprised of several models and the more I looked, the more intrigued I was.

Goals

Winnebago’s goal in creating the new Hike 100 was to create a trailer that was rugged enough for back-country travel, be capable of extended-season camping, be large enough to live in, plus be towable by smaller SUVs. I think they nailed it. Although some of you, admittedly, might not want to live in a trailer this size.



Innovation in the Hike 100

When Winnebago introduced the Hike series, it made a splash in that it had an exoskeleton design that enabled you to attach Thule accessories to the frame. So you could use this for bike racks, kayak racks, ski racks and all sorts of other gear. It really expanded the functionality of the trailer and allowed people to bring the adventure gear right along with them that they needed for those Instagram shots.

There’s also a 2” receiver hitch on the back, so you can further add stuff to the exterior of your Hike.

There are even further examples of Winnebago innovating with this newer version of the Hike. Those include several floor plans that just impress the heck out of me.

Off grid

The Hike 100 is really well thought out for those who want to go where the road isn’t. For example, unlike most travel trailers, this one features 2” thick walls with radiant foil insulation in the roof. So insulation is really a strong point of this trailer. Those walls are laminated using Azdel substrates. Holes for windows and such are cut using computer-guided CNC machines.

A 190-watt solar panel is standard with provisions to add a second solar panel. You can use that solar power to operate the Hike 100’s portable induction cooktop. That means you can cook inside or use the rear area for food prep – much like a teardrop trailer.

Yep. Inside. The Hike 100 has a full stand-up interior despite its diminutive footprint. It’s kind of like a phone booth. Well, with a shower. And toilet.

Yes, there’s a wet bath here, too, in the front of the trailer. It features a cartridge toilet– which makes a lot of sense to me. You can take the cartridge to a camp toilet or even a pit toilet and resolve those issues in short order.

Awnings on the Hike 100

There is a batwing awning that covers the rear and road side of the trailer, plus a traditional power awning on the camp side. There are extensions you can get for the batwing awning that actually create an enclosed space. There’s an outdoor shower there with hot and cold running water. Using this, you can clean off what the adventures brought on and not fill your gray tank. Of course, you’ll want to use environmentally friendly soaps and such if you choose this idea.

The fenders are metal storage boxes that allow you to also use them as a table. You can also bring that portable induction cooktop out here and prepare meals. Or use it inside. Or bring it ‘round to the back where there’s a space much like a teardrop trailer (depending on the floor plan), so you can create meals back there.

In fact, there’s also a Truma 12-volt cooler back there. So you really can use the space as a kitchen.

Or use the space inside as a kitchen with its sink, convection microwave and extension surface that expands the amount of counter space you have. There’s a second fridge in there that’s a bar-sized fridge. And, kudos to Winnebago – it can operate using 12 volts.

Plus, there’s an inverter (specs TBD). So you can operate that induction cooktop or even things like CPAP machines and the like.

Floor plans

You might think that this rig is so small it’s essentially nothing much more than a bed inside. But that’s not true. In fact, there are prototypes in Robert Morales’ video where there is a dinette that folds down to a bed with a second bed over that.

Or, there are models with a Murphy bed for nighttime and a couch by day.

In fact, I think we should all start calling this the Tardis instead of the Hike 100. That’s because it’s almost magical how Winnebago has utilized the interior space. I believe this is a game-changing model that totally breaks the mold in terms of small trailers.

Watch Winnebago’s video about the Hike 100 here:

In summary

It’s not often that I see a new model trailer making the scene that’s this radically different in terms of features and floor plan. But the Winnebago Hike 100 series absolutely is. In fact, in terms of trailers under 3,000 pounds, this is quite likely the most well-conceived model on the market.

So, if you’re in the market for a smaller travel trailer, I think you’d be making a mistake not waiting to look at the Hike 100 series before you make a final decision. Yes, it’s that significant a product.

