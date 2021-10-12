RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Issue 1707
New wildfire closes stretch of U.S Highway 101, forces campground evacuations.
The Alisal Fire is only hours old but is spreading quickly.
Tip of the Day
Don’t let your RV get blown over! Tips for getting ahead of the wind
By Nanci Dixon
It takes a lot of energy and attention to drive an RV safely and when it’s windy, even more so. Spring and fall seem to be the worst for prevailing winds to grab and push the RV. We look ahead to see what the predicted wind speeds and wind gusts will be like. This is something you should do too.
Continue reading to learn how.
Today’s RV review…
In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Winnebago Hike 100. Tony writes, “It’s not often that I see a new model trailer making the scene that’s this radically different in terms of features and floor plan. But the Winnebago Hike 100 series absolutely is. In fact, in terms of trailers under 3,000 pounds, this is quite likely the most well-conceived model on the market.” You’ve gotta check it out.
Ask Dave
Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.
In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!
My gray water tank valve won’t open. Why not?
Dear Dave,
I can’t get my gray water tank to drain on my Winnebago Era 2020. The black water will drain, so I know the macerator pump is working. I took a video of the valve. It starts with the handle being in the open position. It seems like that big first black block should move but I’m not familiar with it. Thanks for the article. Hopefully, I’ll be able to winterize. I just bought the vehicle used and discovered this problem —Ron
Find out what's going on here.
At last! A directory of where to camp on public lands!
What works when your housey is lousy with mousies?
By Russ and Tiña De Maris
It all started with a letter from Don Callahan, a long-time RVtravel.com reader, lamenting the fact that mice had eaten away at the Irish Spring soap bars he had placed in his motorhome to deter them when he stored it last fall. So, Russ and Tiña relate what works and what doesn’t work, for them and for other RVers, to stop critters from invading the RV. We’re sure you’ll have your own tips to share. Read more and give us your thoughts here.
Reader poll
Do you mostly read printed books or eBooks?
Turn the page then tell us here.
Quick Tip
How to tell if the black tank is almost full
Just before the black tank gets to the full stage the toilet will start to sound a little different and a small burp or bubble of air will happen. This means the waste level is above the vent pipe and it’s time to dump! Thanks to Ray Burr at RV Happy Hour.
Website of the day
The best places to visit in California
Check out this list from Lonely Planet and see if you agree – are these the best places to visit in the beautiful state of California? We think so!
RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 27
Is the ”RV shortage” pure propaganda? Save your life with electrical system precautions. Brought to you by Clear20 water filters, TearDropShop.com, Campgroundviews.com, and RVtravel.com’s Who Makes What guide to manufacturers and RV brands.
And the Survey Says…
We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:
• 52 percent have known their closest friend for 40 years or more!
• When asked how good their singing voice is, 46 percent said we do not want to hear them even try to sing!
• 32 percent have been to Europe at least once within the last 10 years.
Recipe of the Day
Homemade shrimp gumbo from scratch
by Janice Ross from Citronelle, AL
With great spice and big flavors, this gumbo does not disappoint. Worth every minute of preparation. You taste the love in every bite!
It's National Gumbo Day, so celebrate by making this! Get the recipe.
Trivia
Bakersfield, California, is the 53nd largest city by population in the USA — larger than Honolulu, St. Louis and Pittsburgh. It’s home of the “Bakersfield Sound,” the distinct genre of country music made popular by Buck Owens, Merle Haggard, Billy Mize and others. And, if you must know, it’s home to the nation’s two largest carrot growers.
Readers’ Pets of the Day
“Dusty and Nya love traveling with us. They’re great company.”
Leave here with a laugh
In Britain, we call it a “lift” but Americans call it an “elevator.” I guess we’re just raised differently.
You’re wind article was good. If you want a simple way to tell how much force the wind is putting on your rig, use this simple formula. .00256 X wind speed squared X square feet of your rigs side. A 40 mph wind will exert roughly 900 lbs. of force on your rig. Since you can rock the rig by hand, imagine what 900 lbs. can do.
60 mph wind? Forget it!!!
