Mostly good service and repair news to end the year

Awhile ago we asked you to tell us about your experiences with RV service centers. You came through with hundreds of responses. Thank you! My inbox is stuffed! I had expected a long list of complaints, exorbitant waiting times, and issues with low-quality work. But the number of comments about great service work and great service centers really surprised me.

In this column, we’ll summarize some of your emails and comments. We’ll tell you all: the best, the good, the bad and the ugly. At the end of this article, you’ll find a place to submit your own comments. I encourage you to do so.

Note: Any service centers and mobile techs mentioned here are the opinions of our readers and not RVtravel.com.

Here’s what you had to say:

Delayed other jobs so we could stay on the road

Howard S. had great service in Montrose, Colorado, and writes, “I had really good luck with Montrose Tire & Brake in Montrose, CO. We had a 2001 Southwind 32V Class A motorhome. We were headed west on US 50 from Gunnison, CO. As we descended the mountains on US 50, a rear brake pad went metal to metal on the disk, making all kinds of bad noise. We had reservations at an RV park in Montrose and across the street was Montrose Tire & Brake. They managed to get us in the next day and replaced the rear pads and the damaged disk. Their service was fast and the price was very reasonable. They delayed other jobs to fix our RV so we could stay on schedule to our next reservation. I highly recommend them if you’re in the area and need service. They also do diesel engine work.”

Excellent repair guys

Bob W. is happy with two repair services across the country from each other. “I have an excellent repair guy in my area, and usually only have to wait a day or two for an appointment. If you’re lucky, same day. And this guy is BUSY! He works hard, and one time I heard him say to a customer that he was not able to fix something, instead of BSing the customer and running up the bill. I know they are the exception to the rule. For the record, the guy’s name is John, and the company name is RV Restore & Repair in Morgan Hill, California.

“Another good mobile repair guy I know is Carl in Palm Beach, Florida. Anybody who has an RV and lives there knows him and will concur. He is excellent and will recommend someone else on the off-chance that he can’t do something.

“Last thing, both of these guys are extremely punctual and very businesslike.”

Had a crack an inch wide in the floor

Janet H. had a serious problem and had great service when fixing it. She writes, “I have a great service department. It is Tom Stinnett’s Campers Inn RV in Clarksville, Indiana. Now, it does take a minute to get in for service, but we have had great service from them. Including repair of my motorhome sidewall separating from the frame. Nothing like going down the road and seeing a crack an inch wide in your floor… lol! I like doing business with them.”

I have no complaints

Leslie E. has a service technique that works wonderfully for them. “I am a full-time RVer who spends the winter in an RV resort in Florida and in the summer, my husband and I wander our way to Maine. We are retired.

“When we get to Florida, we call a mobile tech who comes out to work on normal maintenance and whatever problem has come up over the summer. We get very good service, limited by supply chain problems. Since everyone in this resort uses the same mobile tech, it is in his best interests to serve us well. There are several other RV parks around us and there are several mobile RV techs here. I have no complaints.”

Helpful and experienced

Geri G. is pleased with the service they receive. They say, “We have had great service for several years at Jim Donnies RV in Glen Burnie, Maryland. They have worked on three different campers that we have owned. The staff are very helpful and experienced in the field. They have also worked on my conversion van too.”

The not so good

Kimberly K. has had one nightmare after another. “I purchased a 2005 Jayco Grey Hawk. My dream was to be a full-time RVer. I had only had the RV for two months and I had an accident. I overcorrected to avoid a car hitting me head-on. Needless to say, I was without my RV for the next eight months. My insurance company gave me a $750 payment for living expenses, even though I had nowhere to live for the next eight months.

“The service center was a complete nightmare. When the insurance adjuster showed up for the estimate, I had been living in a KOA park for a month. Finally had it towed to the service center. I followed the tow truck to the service center and asked that since winter was approaching would they go ahead and winterize my RV. Guess what? They forgot. But I was told it was my fault because I didn’t have them write a work order for the winterization. I could go on and on about everything that did and didn’t happen to my RV.

… and even more problems

“The water tank exploded, and they sealed the top of my RV and charged me saying it wasn’t from the accident. When I finally was given a date to come and pick up my RV, I was told they would call me to let me know what time to pick it up.

“Later that day I did receive a phone call but it was from a Sherriff’s deputy. He informed me that my catalytic converter had been stolen while at the service center. Guess who had to pay for that? I did. I finally get the catalytic converter replaced and am told I can pick it up.

“My RV looked like a disaster. There were screws and pieces that I had no idea where they came from. The electricity wouldn’t come on and before it went to the service center it worked. I could go on and on and on with how terrible my insurance company and the service center took care of my RV and the complete disrespect I had to deal with.”

They will break something while fixing something else

Norm and Barb G. don’t trust repair places. They said, “We hear from friends and neighbors regarding travel trailers and motorhome problems. My husband is one of those guys who can fix just about anything or will research and then fix it… swearing quietly… lol.

He doesn’t trust repair places because they will break something while trying to fix something else.”

Editor’s note

Note from RVtravel.com: If hiring a mobile tech, a small or mega service center, make sure that they are experienced in the issue and have insurance in case something goes wrong. Also, check their warranty policy on the work they perform. Check reviews too and read between the lines—if the review sounds way too good to be true it might be. Compare with several reviews and not just the ones on their website.

