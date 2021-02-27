RV shipments to dealers soar in January

There seems to be no end to the sizzling demand for recreational vehicles. While the pandemic has hurt most of the travel industry, it has only increased demand for RVs.

The RV Industry Association’s (RVIA) January 2021 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 45,930 units, an increase of 39.2% compared to the 33,003 units shipped during January 2020, making this the best January shipment total on comparable record.

“RV shipments show no sign of slowing down,” said RV Industry Association President and CEO Craig Kirby. “RV manufacturers and suppliers are producing a record number of units to meet the continued demand from consumers looking to make RVing a part of their active outdoor lifestyle.”

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, finished the month up 40.7% against last January with 41,414 wholesale shipments. Motorhomes ended the month up 26.6% compared to January 2020 with 4,516 units.

Park Model RVs ended the month down (-7.8%) compared to January 2020 with 331 wholesale shipments.

SOURCE: RVIA press release

