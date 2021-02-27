By James Raia

An estimated 430,000 light truck tires made by Cooper® Tires have been recalled because they can develop sidewall bulges that could lead to tire failure.

Certain Discoverer, Evolution, Courser, Deegan, Adventurer, Hercules, Back Country, Multi-Mile, Wild Country and Big O tires in several sizes are included in the recall.

The tires recalled were made between Feb. 1, 2018 and Dec. 1, 2019.

Cooper Tires: sidewall bulges

The company reported in documents published by U.S. safety regulators that the bulges can cause a sidewall separation. That can make the tires lose air rapidly, increasing the risk of a crash.

The company’s website recommends consumers who think their vehicles may be affected by the recall contact the nearest Cooper Tire retailer.

“If you believe you are affected by a recall do not wait to receive a notification,” the website detailed. “Provide the number to Cooper’s Consumer Relations Department and a link to help customers identify a store near them.”

Cooper stated no injury claims, deaths or property damage have been reported in connection to the issue with the tires.

Goodyear has agreed to buy Cooper

On Feb. 22, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. agreed to buy Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, a deal that seeks to combine the country’s two biggest tire manufacturers based in the U.S.

Goodyear said it will pay about $2.8 billion in cash and stock for its smaller rival. That will include $41.75 a share in cash for Cooper’s shares, which rose about 30% to $56.89 in afternoon trading. Goodyear’s shares increased 20% to $16.72.

The acquisition would add scale for Goodyear, according to an investor presentation. It would give it annual revenue of roughly $17.5 billion, more than 50 factories and around 72,000 employees. Cooper’s tire brands include its namesake line and Mastercraft.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

