RV Short Stops – Check out world famous ice cream in Stanley, ND

By Julianne G. Crane



As states slowly “reopen” businesses and public campgrounds, now might be a good time to start planning a family outing to smaller communities along the less traveled blue line highways.

Keeping social distancing in mind, consider that the small roadside attractions as a place to relax, and avoid the crowds.

Stanley, North Dakota’s Whirl-A-Whip Ice Cream

If you find yourself driving between Montana and Wisconsin, head for the small town of Stanley in northwestern North Dakota. With a population of around 10,000, Stanley is not only the Mountrail County seat, it is more widely known for being home to Dakota Drug Co., the only place in the USA to still serve up a world famous Whirl-A-Whip ice cream.

Serving the community since 1911, this ‘must-stop’ still has its “original soda fountain and the only surviving Whirl-A-Whip machine still being used,” according to StanleyND.com. “A Whirl-A-Whip is an ice cream treat that has candies or other ingredients mixed in. Just a few items you can mix into the ice cream are peanut butter, dill pickles, watermelon candies, and Oreo cookies.”

Flickertail Village Museum is an outdoor museum featuring preserved and restored buildings from the pioneer days in ND. It is located just off of Highway 2 and open during the summer between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend. Open Sundays, 2-4 p.m. It is also open to the public during their Work Volunteer Days on Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. and 7-9 p.m.

“A walk-through experience of what life was like in a frontier village of the by-gone days.” This pioneer village museum includes a depot, jail, country school, church, homestead shack, country store, saloon, millinary shop, cook car, and prairie homes. There are thousands of artifacts on display in the museum’s 20 buildings and on its grounds. There are antique trucks and cars, vintage dolls and toys, old-fashioned clothing and home furnishings, and much more., says North Dakota Tourism

It is a great place to share the early history of NW North Dakota with your children, grandchildren or great grandchildren.

Stanley City Campground

North two blocks of the Dakota Drug soda fountain, there is a small city-operated no-host campground at 102 N Main St. in Stanley has. As with most small grass campgrounds, most suitable for trailers and smaller motor homes and vans. Take the 8th st exit and go through town, past the city park, and pass under the railroad tracks. Cost is $15 a night for back-in, electric-only (50-Amp) campsites.

According to North Dakota Tourism, there are 12 RV electrical hook-up sites, and a bathhouse. Maximum stay is seven (7) days. Register at Stanley City Hall, 208 S. Main St., or call 701-628-2225.

##

One of our favorite North Dakota places to camp is Lake Metigoshe State Parks near the Canadian Border.

North Dakota Parks and Recreation Campgrounds are currently open for no-service camping. Electrical sites will have power but water may not be available on site. Prior to Memorial Day weekend, only vault toilets are available. Comfort stations will begin opening with limited access starting Memorial Day weekend.

Campgrounds will be opening May 21st for limited-service camping. Water, sewage, electricity, and dump stations are anticipated to be available. Contact the park for confirmation. Multi-unit camping and group sites are not allowed for this summer season.

Entrance fees and reservations must be made prior to your visit. Campsites and seasonal lodging can be booked 95 days in advance from the date you wish to stay. For complete details click here.

– Reservations can be made online or by calling the call center (800-807-4723).

To be certain your favorite outdoor destination is open, Double check your county and state agencies for their schedule.

Always remember, the potentially deadly Covid-19 Virus has not disappeared. It is still present. It is up to each of us, individually, to make our own decisions about where to camp safely, and where to visit.

Remember your camping manners when visiting places with no bathroom facilities. What you taken in, you take out.

— Julianne G. Crane

