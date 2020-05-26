Maine RV park owners sue over health restrictions

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Two Maine campgrounds have filed suit against Maine Governor Janet Mills seeking immediate injunctive relief against the Governor’s ban on interstate campground guests. Bayley’s Camping Resort in Scarborough, and Little Ossipee Campground in Waterboro are asking a U.S. District Court to order the Governor to lift the ban on non-state customers. Last week the Governor allowed campgrounds to reopen in Maine, but with the stipulation that any guests from out of state must undergo a 14-day quarantine.

That stipulation, says the lawsuit, is a violation of both state and federal constitutional guarantees of the right of interstate travel. Both campground owners contend that the Governor’s restrictions not only violate those guarantees, but are also having a huge financial impact on their ability to make a living. In a little less than two months beginning in mid-March, Bayley’s logged over 700 cancelations and had to refund over $150,000 in reservation fees. Little Ossipee says its revenues have plummeted nearly $95,000 due to cancellations.

Among other issues, the suit argues that quarantine restrictions for out-of-staters are arbitrary, as they are required regardless of health status, COVID-19 tests, whether individuals show symptoms or not, had recent contact with someone infected with the disease or not, nor whether they’ve already quarantined in their home state. It also takes issue with the state’s threat of criminal prosecution for those who might violate the Governor’s order without the availability of due process. The suit sites as an example, a regular Bayley’s guest from New Hampshire, Curtis Bonell. Both Bonell and his wife have been infected with and recovered from coronavirus, making them at low risk for transmitting it to others, but if they were to come to Maine and fail to quarantine, they risk criminal penalties.

As to how the Governor’s defenders are thinking, the Bangor Daily News published this comment from the state’s attorney general, Aaron Frey. “The executive orders and the restarting plan at issue in this lawsuit were carefully crafted and have been reviewed and updated in order to protect Mainers’ health during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Frey said. “We will represent the governor and will vigorously defend the constitutionality of the challenged executive orders and restarting plan and the governor’s authority to protect public health.”

We spoke with Thomas Bayley of Bayeley’s Camping Resort on Tuesday morning. Asked if he was continuing the suit, he told us quite emphatically that this week the matter would begin airing before a judge. He’s looking forward to a positive resolution of the matter, and hopes more information will be available next week.