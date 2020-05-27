Do you have a tattoo you wish you never got?

According to a poll in July of 2018, 84 percent of you do not have tattoos, although 4 percent of you said you don’t have any yet, but you want one. Additionally, 7 percent of you have one but don’t want any more, and another 4 percent of you have one and want more.

Now, it’s been a couple of years since we asked you that, so we’re approaching the question in a different way this time around. If you do have a tattoo, do you wish you hadn’t gotten it (or one of your tattoos if you have multiple?)?

We just hope you aren’t the one who has any of these tattoos…

Thanks for taking our poll below (remember, it may take a moment to load). Please leave a comment if you feel like sharing a bad tattoo story.