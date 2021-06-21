RV Daily Tips. Monday, June 21, 2021

Issue 1626

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“If you believe you can, you might. If you know you can, you will.” ―Steve Maraboli

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Daylight Appreciation Day!

On this day in history: 1788 – New Hampshire becomes the ninth state to ratify the Constitution of the United States.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

These are the home remedies we swear by for bug bite itching

Love spending time outside? You bet! Nothing better, right? Well, except for the mosquitoes! I swear these pesky insects ring their dinner bells to alert all their friends the minute I step outside the RV. I’ve learned to liberally apply insect spray before hiking, picnicking, or any other extended outdoor activity. The thing is, I am in and out of the RV several times a day. And I don’t always remember to spray so I end up with bites.

Continue reading to see the home remedies Gail Marsh uses and swears by. You’ll thank her!

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Oliver Legacy Elite Travel Trailers for boondocking. As he reports, “As boondocking gets ever more popular in light of crowded campgrounds, I have started looking at some of the forthcoming travel trailers that are very well-suited for boondocking.” Learn more.

Tony’s reviews from this weekend you may have missed:

• 2022 Keystone Cougar 22MLS Travel Trailer

• 2021 Jayco Eagle HT 31MB Fifth Wheel

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, June 21, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Dana Eulert of Huntley, Illinois, and Jay Miller of Runnells, Iowa.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

DID YOU MISS LAST SATURDAY’S COVER STORY? The secret way that RV parks will soon charge you more money.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Never plug your RV into a 30-amp outlet without testing the voltage

I’ve had a bunch of emails and Facebook group posts this week about residential electricians miswiring a home 30-amp receptacle with 240 volts and frying the RV’s electrical systems. Here’s one example:

Dear Mike,

We have a 2021 Jayco 267BHS. I had an electrician install a 30-amp outlet at home so we could plug in. In an excited and regrettable moment I didn’t think to use the surge protector. Plugged it in and saw a spark and pretty sure I heard a pop at the camper. Put surge protector on and took a picture to send to electrician, who called immediately to tell me to get it unplugged because he didn’t realize it was 120 and he ran it 240. …

Read the rest of the question and Mike’s important response here.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RVelectricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

OK to use cruise control while towing?

When towing a travel trailer, can you use the cruise control? What about an overdrive transmission? These are questions that can puzzle new RVers – and even some veterans. First, let’s talk about cruise control. Here’s a school of thought where most folks who’ve had cruise tend to agree: Towing a trailer with cruise control is fine – with certain caveats. Learn more.

RV Advice Facebook group. Great place to ask an RV-related question and get a quick answer.

Listen to this week’s RV Travel Podcast.

Reader poll

On any given day, is it easier to find a place to stay that night in a campground or motel/hotel?

What do you think? Tell us here.

Amazon Prime Day is today! Read more about what that means here, or start saving money with thousands of deals here.

By far the coolest bottle opener for RVers!

Look at this adorable vintage trailer bottle opener! You’d be the star of the campground if you opened everyone’s beer or soda with it! It’s a magnet, so you can always find it on your fridge and it comes in two colors. It would make a great gift too! Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Motorhome temperature reporting

If you’re using the dash air while driving to keep the cockpit area cool, that’s great. But if you’re concerned the living area of the coach doesn’t get too hot, here’s a monitoring trick. Get yourself a wireless remote reporting thermometer (with digital display) and mount the transmitter in the back of the coach, with the monitor up front in view of the driver seat. If the “outside” (i.e., living area of the coach) reading climbs too high, pull over and fire up the roof air with your generator.

Website of the day

8 Best Boondocking Destinations in the United States

How many of these beautiful boondocking locations have you been to? If your answer is none, time to pack up and go check ’em out!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

We can think of a lot of people who need this! Including us!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Here are the top 5 complaints to the RV park office

• Video: RV smashes into vehicle-killer underpass

• New Ford F-150 EV: Bigger, faster truck – far less cost

Recipe of the Day

Chicken Pineapple Kabobs

by Luci Vieira from Cambridge, ON

With a mix of sweet, tangy, and savory, what’s not to love about these chicken kabobs? This is an easy kabob recipe. You can fix the chicken and pineapple ahead of time. Then, slide on the skewers for a quick meal or entree for your next party. You don’t even need a side dish when serving these. They’re very filling. We love the mix of flavors in these kabobs.

Grilled pineapple, is there anything better? Get the recipe here.

Recipes from this weekend:

• Roasted Pistachio Salmon with Maple Whiskey Sauce

• My Favorite Strawberry Shortcake

Trivia

Eye black is a grease applied under a sports player’s eyes to reduce glare. It is often used by football, baseball, and lacrosse players, where sunlight or stadium lights can impair vision of an airborne ball.

Afraid of water damage in your RV? You need this!

This essential water damage tool helps home and RV owners measure moisture content in wood, concrete drywall, and subflooring. Use the pin sensors to find the moisture content in your home or RV. The easy-to-read LCD display will help you know if you need to dry the existing materials or replace with brand-new ones and can be used as a water leak detector after flood damage. You’ll want to buy this here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Zoe, a 13-year-old West Highland White Terrier, much discolored by Utah red dust, Delilah, a 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, and Asia, a 17-year-old-West Highland White Terrier, love traveling. They are very comfortable in our tiny RoadTrek and love being with Mama 24-7, but the thing they like best is all the attention they get from passers-by like this one. Unfortunately, this was Asia’s last trip but she lived long and large.” —Rhonda Brodbeck

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

At a work conference a boss stood up and asked his employees what the difference between “completed” and “finished” was. One brave man stood up and said he had the best definition. He spoke: “When you marry the right woman you are ‘complete.’ If you marry the wrong woman you are ‘finished.’ And when the right woman catches you with the wrong woman, you are ‘completely finished.'” His colleagues gave him a standing ovation.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com