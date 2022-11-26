RV Tire Safety: Have a broken wheel stud? Here is what I would do…

I recently read a post about someone discovering a broken wheel stud on their RV. The wheel had been changed after there was a tire problem. The reported labor done at the tire shop is suspect. In my experience, studs get broken from car crashes or over-tightening of the lug nuts.

Here is a picture of the wheel with the broken stud at the 8 o’clock position.

From my 40 years of Endurance Sports Car racing and mounting hundreds of tires while doing evaluations as a tire design engineer, I STRONGLY recommend that all studs on that tire position are replaced and a HAND torque wrench be used to fully seat the studs unless a stud hydraulic press was used to install a full set of studs.

Continue checking wheel studs

Also, you should check all the studs at 50 miles, 100 miles, and EACH 50 miles thereafter until ALL the new studs have been confirmed to NOT need any additional turning of the torque wrench for two checks that the studs are fully seated AND the nuts are properly tightened. If you have had any studs break, it is probably evidence of improper torque in the past. This means the lug nuts are also compromised, so new studs would be appropriate.



NOTE that I said to use a torque wrench and NOT an impact gun with a “torque stick.” Doing this with hand tools will allow you to “feel” any movement of the stud or nut.

I believe so strongly in the importance of lug nut torque that I required our lug nuts to be torqued whenever we changed tires. In thousands of miles of racing, including winning six consecutive 24-hour endurance races, my cars NEVER lost a wheel due to a broken stud or loose lug nut.

Have a tire question? Ask Roger on his RV Tires Forum here. It’s hosted by RVtravel.com and moderated by Roger. He’ll be happy to help you.

Read more from Roger Marble on his blog at RVtiresafety.net or on RVtravel.com.

##RVT1080