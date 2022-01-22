RV Tire Safety: Question about LTX vs. Agilis line of Michelin tires

By Roger Marble

I recently read this question on an Airstream forum: “I am replacing the Michelin LT225/75R/16/MS2 tires on my Airstream Serenity 29. I am confused. I am told by the tire dealer that the Agilis CrossClimate has a rough ride. I also read that the LTX tire is not enough for towing. Can anybody help staighten me out? Thanks.”

Load capacity is not a function of the tire “line” but of the type (P or ST vs LT) and Load Range LR-C LR-D vs LR-E or just XL.

Do not get confused by the “LTX” line as there are both P and LT “types” and there are different Load Range tires in the LTX Line but no ST type, which might be what came OE on your RV. Check your placard / certification label.

You should know your actual scale weight of the RV when fully loaded from getting the numbers on a truck scale. Your RV also has a Certification Label (outside on driver’s side, toward the front) that tells you the GAWR (Gross Axle Weight Rating).

Whatever tire you are looking at, it should be capable of supporting AT LEAST 110% of the GAWR, with 115% being better. Of course, your scale weights should be below the GAWR.

Reports of “rough ride” on the Agilis might be from SUV owners with sizes you are not going to run. I would be surprised if you can feel any “rough ride” with a properly balanced set of Michelin tires.

You might want to read my post for a bit more information.

