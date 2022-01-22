Friday, January 21, 2022

Ask Dave Video: Can my RV battery overcharge with solar?

By Dave Solberg
Dear Dave,
With solar, can your battery overcharge? I have a battery disconnect. Should I use that rather than continuously charging when in storage in between trips? Thank you. —Thomas

Watch my reply to Thomas in the video below.

 

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Read more from Dave here

