Wildwood FSX 169RSK—A very unique floor plan!

In the video below, the team from Big Truck Big RV (one of our readers’ FAVORITE RV YouTube channels) takes us on a tour of a travel trailer with a unique floor plan, the Wildwood FSX 169RSK.

This is a relatively small and compact RV that offers features of RVs that are usually much larger.

While you might get away with towing it with something smaller, the team at BTBRV recommends a half-ton truck because of its length.

The front of the trailer features a HUGE U-shaped wrap-around dinette. Unfortunately, the trailer lacks a front window so, as comfortable as it is, you won’t get a scenic view.

The compact kitchen features a two-burner gas stove. There’s no oven, but there is a microwave as well as a lot of drawers, a large corner stainless steel sink, and a respectable amount of counter space. There is a large 12-volt refrigerator and freezer.

You pass through the dry bath on the way to the back bedroom. There’s a good size shower for this size of trailer.

The major differences in this trailer are in the bedroom where you will find a queen-sized bed in a slide out. This allows for a lot of space and a lot of storage in the bedroom. There is also a TON of organized storage under the bed itself. If you are an RVing clothes horse, you are going to LOVE this layout!

There’s even a small work area in the bedroom and a door for privacy. So if one person needs some quiet space to work, despite its small size, this RV has you covered.

The terrific features continue outdoors. These include:

An outside kitchen pulls out to reveal a griddle.

LED-illuminated power awning.

Enclosed underbelly

Outdoor shower

Lots of possum belly storage for a small trailer

Wildwood FSX 169RSK Stats:

UVW: 4024 pounds

Cargo Carry Capacity: 931 pounds

Length: 22’ 11”

30 Amp solar charge controller

Fresh water: 43 gallons

Gray water: 30 gallons

Black water: 30 gallons

Power front jack

20-pound propane bottle (you could go to 30)

Space for two batteries

MSRP: $31,735 (in the video he says 36K but the price I took was from the manufacturer’s website)

##RVDT2104