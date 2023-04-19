RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Issue 2103

Tip of the Day

Tips to keep you out of trouble when boondocking on public lands

By Bob Difley

Most boondockers know about the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Long Term Visitor Areas (LTVA) near popular snowbird locations in Southern California and Arizona. But boondocking (aka dispersed camping) is also permitted on most BLM land, even if it is not a designated camping or dispersed camping area.

The rule as it now exists allows you to camp/boondock anywhere on BLM land unless expressly prohibited by signs or fences.

But that doesn’t mean you can just go tearing off across the desert mowing down cacti and smashing wildlife burrows – not that too many RVers would do that in their expensive rigs. To keep the rangers off your back, and to set a good example for RVers and RVing in general, follow these common sense tips – not only to avoid trouble with authorities but also to keep yourself out of trouble.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV has major delamination. Where can I find DIY repair information?

Dear Dave,

Unfortunately, I have a sizeable delamination project on my RV to tackle. Do you have any tips or referrals to articles or other sources of information for this project? Thank you. —Jeff, 2002 Winnebago Vista

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV shop with Dustin

Take care of those insert moldings. Here are the products to use

This is a real unit, with a real problem, and it’s in our real shop. This series was created in hopes of helping you better understand your unit and how to best maintain it. This episode shows you the danger of not keeping an eye on your RV insert moldings. In my experience, one of the most missed items is the insert molding screw cover. This protective plastic covers the screws at the roof line edges as well as the vertical and horizontal side seams of all RVs.

Continue reading

Video of the day

Open Roads diesel fuel discount program for RVers

By Cheri Sicard

If you drive a diesel and don’t know about the Open Roads fuel discount program, the video below will tell you all about it.

Not just for truckers, the program is available to any diesel vehicle owner, as long as the vehicle can accept high-flow nozzles.

Click here to watch

How it Happened: You can thank the military for the drive-thru window

By Gail Marsh

I’m always curious (and in awe) about inventors. You know, the folks who see a problem and come up with a creative and workable solution. What amazing minds! Sometimes the most common daily convenience was born out of a real need. Take for instance the fast-food restaurant drive-thru window. Find out how the military fits in here.

Quick Tip

Having trouble with a stuck-on decal?

Trying to get rid of an unwanted (or worn out) RV decal? Use a “vinyl eraser” mounted to your corded electric drill. The rubber disc erases the sticker without damaging the rig’s finish. Search for these on the internet using the keywords: vinyl eraser, arbor.

Recipe of the Day

Best Ever Banana Pudding

by Krys Furniss from Chillicothe, OH

This is definitely not your more traditional Southern banana pudding (with meringue) but it’s just as good. It has all the flavors – banana, creamy custard, and vanilla wafers. But, in this version cream cheese is whipped into the pudding and whipped cream. It changes the filling texture slightly and adds a hint of tang that offsets all the sweetness. Thick, creamy, and full of banana flavor, this banana pudding is very easy to make and quite delicious.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The British government originally spread the idea that eating carrots improves night vision. During World War II, British pilots began downing a large number of German aircrafts. Their secret, of course, was their development of radar systems. When the press questioned their precision and success, the British government and the Royal Air Force responded that it was because of all the carrots their pilots were eating. They did such an excellent job with this lie, that the idea of carrots improving vision, especially night vision, stuck and we still believe it to this day! [Clarification: Carrots have beta carotene, which the body converts to Vitamin A, which helps us to see at night. Vitamin A helps keep our vision healthy, but does not improve vision.]

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Raven the Rig dog. People see her voluptuous size and are afraid, but then quickly see she is the sweetest bag of love on the planet! As a single woman traveling alone in our RV, Raven and I have come up with a way to scare off would-be unwanted gentleman callers. If they heard a FIERCE, scary, snarling dog it might scare them away! Fortunately, this particular incident was just the wind; however, I took the time that night to download several audios of said ‘fierce, scary’ dog sounds, as my 80-pound dog was hiding under the covers with me! So, when people see Raven the Rig dog, I let them know, ‘She may seem friendly, but don’t you mess with her mama!’ And now we have the sound effects to back that up if we need them!” —Cami Baker

Leave here with a laugh

