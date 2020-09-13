RV Travel readers’ photos of their smoky skies

We asked our readers yesterday to send us photos of where they are located if they’re dealing with smoky skies. Here are some of their photos, most from Oregon.

Brad Wartman sent the two photos below taken Wednesday and Thursday at his home in Salem, Oregon.

Debbie Mason sent the photo below from near her home in Trout Creek, Montana. “We are 35 miles from the Idaho border and not too far (as the crow flies) from the Canadian border. In the last few days we’ve started getting the smoke from the fires in surrounding states. We’ve been lucky so far (knock on wood) and no huge fires in Montana and only small, quickly controlled ones near us. We can barely see some of the hills/mountains just across the river and valley today.”

Roy DeRousie sent the photo below. “We live in Washougal, Washington. This is from our deck where we usually see the Columbia River, which is about 3/4 of a mile away. Haven’t seen it for 3 days. Air quality index has been 300-350. The local news said it is the worst air quality in the world right now.”

John Morgan sent us this photo he snapped in Stayton, Oregon, “where Highway 22 is blocked going east into the Santiam Canyon. Hell on earth.”

Wayne Girard snapped this photo of the Yaquina Bay Bridge on U.S. Highway 101 over the harbor in Newport, Oregon. “We are staying at the 5 star Pacific Shores RV Resort about 3 miles from the bridge.”

Full-time RVer Johanne Cardinal sent the photo below. “We’re staying at the Driftwood RV Park until September 26, safely located in the harbor. But we’ve been muffled in smoke and maritime fog for the past week now. It’s still better swathed in cotton ball landscape than be in harm’s way. The Pacific Ocean is in the background.”

Jeffrey snapped this haunting image “taken at Chinook Winds Casino in Lincoln City, Oregon, on Sept 8th. We had been evacuated from our campsite to here and then the next morning had a level 3 mandatory evacuation to get out of Lincoln City!”

From Don Hutchins, camped at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, Oregon. “Through Thursday the many fires in the Oregon Cascades were blowing west and our air was crystal clear. Thursday night the wind shifted to the west and as the sun set we could see the smoke coming at us over the mountains. Here’s a pic of Thursday’s sun setting into the murk.”

Lindy Maynes-Kolthoff took the photo below in Pittsburg, Calif., east of San Francisco. “I took this the other morning from inside my living room. It was 9 a.m. and my living room is usually bathed with sunlight.”

Ted Van Tuyl took the photo below at the Thousand Trails Crescent Bar Resort in Quincy, Washington.

Thanks for the photos! Stay safe, all of you. — Chuck W.

