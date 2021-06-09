RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Issue 1618

Today’s thought

“This is the key to life: To expect everything to be given to you from above, yet to be genuinely surprised and forever grateful, when they are. Expecting all good things to be yours, while not knowing how to take anything for granted. If there may be a key in life, this is the key.” ―C. JoyBell C.

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day!

On this day in history: 1928 – Charles Kingsford Smith completes the first trans-Pacific flight in a Fokker Trimotor monoplane, the Southern Cross.

Tip of the Day

What types of screws, screwdrivers and driver bits are used in RV construction?

By Mark Polk, RV Education 101

Are you confused with all the different fasteners and screw heads used in RV construction?

You need to be familiar with these screws so you can take the right screwdrivers and driver bits in your RV toolbox. It took some research, but I think I can help explain what to keep in your toolbox so you can deal with any fastener in the RV.

See what tools you might need in this helpful article and video.

Yesterday's tip of the day: This is the one thing RVers MUST do outdoors

USED RV PARTS AT eBAY. CLICK

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Featherlite 7841 Living Quarters Horse Trailer. As he reports, “You can go to a horse event and spend the night in your trailer with all the provisions one might expect in an RV, while the back is designed to transport the horses.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Prime Time Crusader 395BHL Fifth Wheel? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Here’s the stinkin’ plan to get free food…

In the morning before you leave for the day, feed your kids hot dogs and beans. Lots of beans. LOTS OF BEANS!!! Find out why here.

Yesterday's featured article: "Hike" Arizona state parks without leaving your RV

Reader poll

What is your highest level of education?

Tell us here, please.

Helpful resources

• NEW: AAA MAP OF COVID-19 TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS (U.S. and Canada)

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Lighten up that BBQ!

Got a bum back but still like to grill? Here’s a tip from Robert M.: “I bought a Weber Q 2000 grill for camping use, thinking how great it would be to store it in the camper or, in my case, the pickup bed. I found my back going out on me more than once from lifting and moving it. It almost prompted me to buy a smaller, lighter unit. My son suggested that I should remove the cast iron grill plates and replace them with something lighter! Presto, I found a lightweight ceramic-coated aluminum grill at a local supermarket that fits in just right for under $10. It has cut the weight of the grill in half, works great, and is actually easier to clean than the original grill plates. I have been using it now for four months and my back thanks me for it.” Thanks, Robert!

Website of the day

KOA Blog – RV Advice

Don’t go spending all your time on here (we’re selfish, we admit it!) – but here on the KOA Blog are many helpful articles on RVing tips, info and hacks.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Boondocking gone wrong: One woman’s experience

• The Airstream Nest failure: A closer look

• Deep-clean the black tank to prevent nasty outhouse smell

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

While this may be aimed at children, adults would have a lot of fun with this too!

Recipe of the Day

Award-Winning Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

by Shannon Renee from Jesup, GA

This strawberry rhubarb pie is perfection! The filling is sweet, tart, and addictive to eat. When it’s cut, the rhubarb-strawberry filling holds up. It’s a beautiful slice of pie. We agree with Shannon – this rhubarb pie recipe is definitely a winner.

It’s National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie day, remember? Get the recipe and bring this to your next summer get-together.

SEE YESTERDAY'S YUMMY RECIPE: The Smack My @$$ and Call Me Sally Burger!

Trivia

Just one day’s worth of Twitter posts, aka “tweets,” would fill a 10-million-page book. Holy smokes!

*What percentage of the world’s population has never seen snow before? It’s probably a larger number than you think! See yesterday’s trivia to find out.

Dirty contacts? DeoxIT!

Here’s a comment from our electrical specialist, Mike Sokol: “I’ve used DeoxIT for decades on my pro-sound gear. We use it on speaker connectors, power connectors such as cam-lok and twist-lock plugs (just like RV power), volume controls, gold-plated circuit boards (like in RV refrigerator control boards), etc. There are several different versions of DeoxIT depending on if you want built-in lubricant for potentiometers, or gold contact refurbishing or simply oxidation removal.” Learn more or order.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Both are rescue dogs with dubious ancestry. Cami (female) is supposed to be a Schnauzer mix but I think she has some Wiener dog too. Walter is supposed to be a Cairn Terrier mix but looks somewhat like a Portuguese Podengo Pequeno. Both LOVE RVing!” —Joan Wolfsen

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

You have to say this joke out loud (and in an Irish accent!)

How many beans are in the recipe for Irish stew?

239; one more bean and it would be too farty!

