RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1152

From the editors of RVtravel.com, “The RVers’ Voice of Reason.”

Monday, August 19, 2019

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and small-space living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you.

When you shop at Amazon, would you use one of the links below to do your shopping? We get a tiny commission on what you purchase (which at the end of the month add up to help us pay some bills). Thanks.

U.S. shoppers • Canadian shoppers

If you are not already receiving an email reminder about each new issue of this newsletter, sign up here.

Today’s thought

The minute that you’re not learning, I believe that you’re dead.” —Jack Nicholson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Soft Ice Cream Day.

Tip of the day

Which fuse operates what?

Every RV comes with a fuse panel, but not all of them are adequately marked. Lighting circuits can be oh, so clearly marked: “Lighting 1,” “Lighting 2,” etcetera. If you do blow a fuse then it’s a matter of not knowing which circuit is which, and pulling fuses until you get the right one. In some rigs it’s even worse: Fuses without identification.

Here’s a simple identification assignment: Shut off everything that runs on 12-volt — lights, water pump, et al. Now pull out a single fuse and see which appliances don’t work. Label the fuse appropriately and repeat until you know which fuse operates what. Keeping a batch of spare fuses close (or inside) the fuse box really helps.

How many RV Travel readers got their Good Sam membership for free rather than paying for it? If you had read last week’s Monday’s newsletter you would know.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Can an RPBG happen on a 30-amp outlet?

Join Mike in Hershey in September

Just a reminder that Mike will be presenting free seminars at the Hershey RV Show September 11-15, as well as offering a 3-hour advanced electricity seminar just off campus in Grantville, PA, on Saturday, Sept. 14. Cost for his Advanced RV Electricity seminar is $125, but discounted to $100 for RVtravel.com paid members. Register HERE, but do it soon since the room only seats 50.

• Sign up for Mike’s monthly RV Electricity Newsletter.

• While you’re at it, be sure to join his popular Facebook group, RV Electricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Space heater uses only one amp! RVtravel.com has one and loves it! More here.

LED lights for RVs: Huge selection. Exceptional prices. Click here.

Reader poll

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

If you shop at Amazon, would you use one of the links below to do your shopping?

The link in the blue bar above also works. Thanks.

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

Website of the day

Big list of senior discounts

Wow! If you’re over 55 or 60, you can save a bundle of money at hundreds of businesses across the USA. Here’s an exhaustive list of restaurants, grocery stores and retail establishments. And, just as an example, if you’re 55 or older, don’t pay “retail” for a cup of coffee at McDonald’s.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• California city tries new approach to “RV homelessness.”

• Do you know who your RV park neighbors are?

• Campground neighbor runs noisy generator more than necessary.

#853-F

Trivia

Big Nose George, George Parrott, was a Wild West crook who was lynched in 1881 for his crimes. His body was claimed by physician John Osborne, who two years later had a pair of shoes made from his skin. The doctor became the governor of Wyoming and reportedly wore “Big Nose” to the inauguration ball. See the shoes in the Carbon County Museum in Rawlins.

Leave here with a laugh

Wife: “Our new neighbor always kisses his wife when he leaves for work. Why don’t you do that?”

Husband: “How can I? I don’t even know her.”

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Check out our Facebook Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping and NEW RV Crashes and Disasters

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Emily Woodbury. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Emily Woodbury at advertising(at)RVtravel.com.



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2019 by RVtravel.com