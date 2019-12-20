RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1237

Friday, December 20, 2019

"Don't be afraid of your fears. They're not there to scare you. They're there to let you know that something is worth it." ― C. JoyBell C.



“We have the plastic ‘ladder’ that holds our sewer hose. We place a plastic gutter we purchased on sale on the ‘ladder’ and then put the slinky hose on top since it otherwise tends to ‘get loose.’ The gutter keeps it straight and stable into the campground tank. We also drilled holes in the gutter to allow water to drain through it, but it does pretty good on its own since it is slanted. We are seasonal so the camper is never moved and we don’t have a problem with storage. If you need it longer you can purchase a connector.” Thanks to Pastor Jon Guenther!

If you own an RV and it’s not a motorhome, chances are close to 100 percent that you have portable LP containers that you remove to have filled. Those nifty little containers are great – but sometimes when you go to hook those cylinders back up to your rig the gas just won’t flow. What’s the problem, and could it be hazardous? Find out here.

Tip for lining up trailer hitch and ball

Problems “seeing” when hitching up your travel trailer? Get two telescoping magnetic part retrievers at a dollar store and stick/stand one on the ball and the other on the trailer hitch. Just back up keeping the sticks aligned, and when the one on the ball is pushed over, you’re lined up perfectly over the ball. Thanks to Wolfe Rose.

On a hot summer day, a campsite with a good shade tree is a wonderful thing. On a crisp, cold but sunny winter day, a campsite without a tree is a wonderful thing.

Learn how to read your tire’s sidewall

There’s much more to a tire’s sidewall than the tire size. In fact, there can be as many as 25 different icons and descriptions. Learn how to read them, what they mean, and how you can choose the perfect tire for you.

Every ant on Earth weighs about the same amount as every human on earth combined. There aren’t quite 8 billion humans on our planet, but there are about 10 quadrillion (10,000,000,000,000,000) ants. When combined, all of those ants would weigh about the same as all of us humans.

Few people know that the late Mr. Maxwell, founder of Maxwell House Coffee, was a veteran skydiver and RVer. Near his hometown, it was common to find Mr. Maxwell at the airport in his Avion Fifth Wheel, relaxing and visiting with his many friends as he waited for his next jump. One fateful day, however, something went terribly wrong, and his parachute failed to open. His friends and employees were horrified, to say the least, at the demise of this very kind and gentle man. And so when it came to preparing his epitaph, they had no problem finding the words: “Mr. Maxwell … good to the last drop.”

