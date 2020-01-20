RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1257

Monday, January 20, 2020

Today’s thought

“A grove of giant redwood or sequoias should be kept just as we keep a great and beautiful cathedral.” —Theodore Roosevelt



Need an excuse to celebrate? Gouda news! Today is National Cheese-Lover’s Day!

Tip of the Day

Toilet water conservation and cleaning tips

“We have a Thetford Tecma macerating toilet in our class A. It has a large porcelain toilet bowl. The toilet flushes using either the large flush button or the small flush button. The large flush uses a lot of water. Well, I soon found out that I had to dump way more often than when we had a regular RV toilet like in the fivers we had. We decided that we should operate on the ‘when it’s yellow let it mellow, when it’s brown flush it down’ rule. It increased time between dumps by days. We also found that usually the small flush works fine even if it is brown.

“You can keep the urine smell down to a reasonable level by closing both toilet lids. But, we also noticed that the uric acid sitting in the bowl for hours would stain the toilet bowl, and eventually we couldn’t completely remove the stains with whatever product we tried to clean the bowl with. Remembering my high school chemistry that baking soda is a good acid neutralizing base, we tried putting in a half tablespoon of baking soda three or four times per bowl fill. No more stains and the bowl looks nice and shiny.” Thanks to Bill Newman!

Firearms laws guide updated for 2020

The 2020 updated edition of the Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the Fifty States has just been published. The book is always a best-seller among RVers, many of whom carry a firearm when they travel. The annual guidebook helps ensure they stay out of trouble when crossing state lines, where the laws may be different. Learn more.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Can I connect 6- and 12-volt batteries together? Almost everything you ever wanted to know about connecting batteries.

If you solo RV, please do this

Are you a solo RVer? Here’s a “stop and ponder issue” for you. Every year thousands of RVers descend on the Desert Southwest, looking forward to a great time of exploration and relaxation. And every year a body is found in the desert, usually of someone who wandered off, got disoriented and never made it back to their RV. Here’s what to do so this doesn’t happen to you.

Quick Tip

Safety tips for new RVers

Before you hit the road for the first time, it is recommended that you purchase and understand how to use the following: (A) Any state- or provincial-mandated safety equipment that you are required by law to carry. (B) Two to four orange traffic cones – they are handy to have. Taller ones are easier to see. (C) Four emergency flares. (D) A 6-volt flashlight or any rechargeable light. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Random RV Thought

An angel is the first person out of bed in the RV on a very cold morning, who turns on the heater and makes the coffee.

Website of the day

50 survival tips and tricks for the outdoors

The title says it all! Visit this page (and explore the rest of the website while you’re at it) to learn the best tips about surviving in the wilderness. Lots of stuff here will come in handy!

Trivia

According to a study done by the Archives of Surgery, doctors who played video games for more than three hours each week made 37 percent fewer surgical errors than those who didn’t. Those same doctors also performed 27 percent faster and scored 42 percent better on a test of surgical skills. Video games can improve fine motor skills, eye-hand coordination, attention span, depth perception and computer competency. Interesting!

Leave here with a laugh

A burglar enters a home. All of a sudden a voice pipes up, “I can see you, and so can Jesus!” Startled, the burglar looks around. No one is there, so he gets back to business. Soon, the voice repeats, “I can see you, and so can Jesus!” The burglar jumps and takes a longer look around the room. Over in a corner, partially obscured by curtains, is a caged parrot, which pipes up again, “I can see you, and so can Jesus!” “So what?” asks the annoyed burglar. “You’re only a parrot!” To which the parrot replies, “Maybe, but Jesus is a Rottweiler!”

