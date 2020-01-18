What we learned about you last week (January 11-17)

By Emily Woodbury

Greetings from a still-snowy Seattle (ugh!). Anyone else currently in the Pacific Northwest? What a week we’ve had, huh? I did not leave New York to move to Washington for SNOW! C’mon climate change, weather gods, whoever or whatever is controlling this awful weather…come on! Sigh. Now that I’ve made myself grumpy (again), I should probably just jump into learning a few fun things about you. That always cheers me up. Let’s get started.

Also, might I add here, if you want to learn something new every day, try reading the trivia section in every one of our newsletters (7 days a week!). I always learn such fascinating facts!

In last Saturdays newsletter (and Sunday’s too, actually, since we had some technical difficulties on Saturday), we asked how you describe yourself politically. I’m just going in order here so I don’t confuse you. Let’s start at the top: 41 percent of you describe yourselves as conservative republicans, and 16 percent moderate republicans. On the other end of the spectrum, 10 percent of you are very liberal, while another 11 percent of you say you’re somewhat liberal. A good few of you, 16 percent, are right in the middle (can’t pick one or the other), and only 1 percent of you identify with a minor political party. And then there’s the 4 percent of you who don’t consider yourself political at all.

Monday’s poll asked you if you worked as a child and, if so, what did you do? The highest percentage of you, 30 percent, said you had a newspaper delivery route, and a quarter of you mowed or watered lawns for a wage. Some of you, 19 percent, babysat and only 1 percent of you operated a Kool-Aid stand. The remaining quarter of you (well, 26 percent), answered “other.” Some of those “others” commented that you worked on farms, painted homes, trimmed trees, snow blowed or shoveled, dog-sat, picked fruits and vegetables, worked for the family retail business, etc. etc. etc. Highly recommend you read through the 117 comments (wooooooow!) and see what you all did for work – very interesting!

Ah, what’s the longest you’ve stayed at one time in your RV in one place or park? That’s what we asked you on Tuesday. It seems like you like to move around! The highest percentage of you, 43 percent, have stayed only a week or two in one place. Only 11 percent of you have stayed somewhere between two weeks and one month, while 16 percent of you have stayed somewhere between one and three months. Just under a quarter of you answered that you’ve stayed somewhere three to six months, and 4 percent of you said more than six months but less than a year. The remaining 5 percent of you have stayed in one place or park for more than a year. OK…that was enough numbers for me and I’m sure you too. I’ll try not to do that again… *insert “yikes” emoji here*

Oy. Wednesday’s poll has a lot of numbers too. I’m so sorry. Forgive me for what I’m about to do to you? We asked: If you’re in an RV park now, how many “campers” there would you guess are seasonal or long-term? Actually, here, I’m going to attach the poll below. I don’t want to put you to sleep, and I certainly don’t want to mush your brain around any more than I already have. Moral of the story? On Wednesday, we learned that 68 percent of you believe that at least half the campers around you are there seasonally or long-term. That’s a significant number!

I’m a bit hesitant to look at Thursday’s poll results. Not that I’m judging (well…), but *insert that same “yikes” emoji as above here*… We asked you how often do you like to take a shower or bath. More than half of you, 52 percent, take a shower or a bath every day (okay, we’re off to a good start here!). Just over a quarter of you, 27 percent, bathe every other day and 16 percent of you get yourself wet a few times a week. A small 4 percent of you wash weekly, and 1 percent of you bathe less often. Hey, you know what? At least you’re saving water!

Awww, I was sad to find out that 72 percent of you answered Friday’s poll that you weren’t reading the newsletter in your RV. More than a quarter of you though, 28 percent, were. What’s stopping you, folks? Get out on that open road! Actually, it’s more like, get out on that overcrowded road and sit in exhaust fumes in traffic for five hours! Well, at least in some places. We’ll probably write something about this, so look for it in next week’s newsletter… hint hint.

OK! I’m off! Take it easy, friends. See ya in a week!